Monday, August 16th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Ross County

Ross County starlets tipped for top careers via Highland League loans by boss Malky Mackay

By Paul Chalk
August 16, 2021, 6:00 am
Matthew Wright has joined Brora Rangers on loan.
Ross County manager Malky Mackay has vowed to ensure the Scottish Premiership side can transfer raw talent into local stars of the future.

Last week, three Academy graduates, who had been part of the first-team this summer, clinched loan moves to Highland League clubs until at least January as the next stage of their development.

HFL champions Brora Rangers have taken striker Matthew Wright, 18; full-back Ben Williamson, 18, has gone to Nairn County, while goalkeeper Logan Ross, 17, is with Lossiemouth.

Goalkeeper Logan Ross has gone on loan to Lossiemouth.

Mackay and his coaches will be keeping tabs on the group as they very much remain part of County’s plans.

The boss said: “I am so conscious that we do get a couple of the kids from the Ross County Academy into our first-team eventually.

“I was talking to someone about one of our youngsters who I have massively high hopes for.

“I’d be surprised if two or three don’t eventually pull on the Ross County jersey in two years’ time as top young players who will be sold on from here and have top, top careers like Don Cowie. I genuinely mean that.”

No doubting youngsters’ talent

A threadbare squad on Mackay’s arrival meant the starlets were perhaps part of the senior group ahead of planned in pre-season.

Ben Williamson has joined Nairn County on loan.

However, Mackay was impressed by the group and recognises their potential.

He added: “Because of the nature of how few players we had in the first few weeks, these young lads had to train with us, to go in with the men right away. I have seen it in the first six or seven weeks where they have actually had to adapt. It’s sink or swim.

“They have been thrown in and you can see how they do. We now take them out of that, and we look after them – but we definitely have kids here who will play in our first-team.

“That’s something our fans will see at some point. I have faith in them as well because you love your own. If there’s a couple of Highlanders in the team, all well and good, but that will be in time.”

The Staggies, meanwhile, are stepping up their preparations for Sunday’s visit of champions Rangers to Dingwall.

County have begun their Premiership season with a 0-0 draw against St Johnstone and a 3-0 defeat at Hibs.

Rangers started with a 3-0 victory over Livingston before falling to a 1-0 defeat by Dundee United.

