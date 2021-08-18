Malky Mackay spells out driving force in bid to deliver success for Ross County

Ross County manager Malky Mackay insists he will work “24 hours a day” to bring success to the Premiership club as they gear up for a return to action this weekend.

Mackay has been blown away by the backing of supporters wishing him well and the assistance from within the walls of Victoria Park Stadium as he continues to try to reshape the Staggies into a competitive force.

The former Scottish FA performance director is grateful for the welcome he’s had since he joined in May.

And, ahead of Sunday’s home date with champions Rangers, which can be played to a capacity crowd, he spelled out why that drives him on to become a hit in the Highlands.

𝙒𝙚 𝙉𝙚𝙚𝙙 𝙔𝙤𝙪 🙌 With the Premiership the strongest it has been in over a decade, we need each and every Staggie behind us for 2021/22, will you be behind us? 👉https://t.co/jzOCTx519j pic.twitter.com/BLSznwZT8b — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) August 11, 2021

He said: “The fans have been the heartbeat of this community. I know that from being up here before, but also from the people here and the chairman Roy MacGregor and Steven Ferguson, the chief executive.

“Fans make a difference to every football club – clubs belong to fans. We are custodians. Like everywhere else I’ve been, there will be respect there for our supporters, come hell or high water – it’s their club.

“I promise I will do everything in my power 24 hours a day to make a success at this football club. There will be no lack of effort.”

Mackay was barely in the door when Covid swept through the club, wrecking their chances of progressing from the Premier Sports Cup after two forfeited ties.

An injury to star loanee Jake Vokins and some transfer delays, means it has been a slow and steady rebuild.

Pulling in same direction

However, Mackay explained a united drive in the same direction can bring its rewards.

He said: “It has been a very testing time in terms of the huge changeover – 15 out and whatever we can get in. It’s unprecedented.

“This transfer window was always going to be bumpy and you throw in the Covid factor and that’s why I’m looking over to the Cromarty Firth for it to hit this stadium. It’s about the only thing that’s not happened.

“We have got really good people at this club. There is a culture growing in terms of a togetherness between our office staff, our football staff and the players.

“I’ve tasted that a few times in my career. Usually when you taste it, it’s because good things happen.

“We have good people here trying to mould a group here in the image of our fans to make sure we have a team that will run hard, are athletic and powerful, and we’ll make sure that we will soon make it difficult for teams and cause them problems.

“It will be a slow build, but when we get there, we will have solid foundations.”