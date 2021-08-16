Ross County set to sign Watford winger on loan

Ross County have agreed a loan deal for Watford winger Joseph Hungbo.

The Daily Record has reported the Hornets winger is set to secure a move to the Staggies from the Premier League newcomers.

Hungbo, 21, had a spell on loan at Aldershot last season and his parent club believe a move to the Premiership is the next phase of his development.

That has alerted former Watford boss Malky Mackay and he hopes to have Hungbo, who has made five first-team appearances for the Hornets, on board in time to face Rangers on Sunday.