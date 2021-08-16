Sport / Football / Ross County Ross County set to sign Watford winger on loan By Paul Third August 16, 2021, 10:55 pm Ross County boss Malky Mackay Ross County have agreed a loan deal for Watford winger Joseph Hungbo. The Daily Record has reported the Hornets winger is set to secure a move to the Staggies from the Premier League newcomers. Hungbo, 21, had a spell on loan at Aldershot last season and his parent club believe a move to the Premiership is the next phase of his development. That has alerted former Watford boss Malky Mackay and he hopes to have Hungbo, who has made five first-team appearances for the Hornets, on board in time to face Rangers on Sunday. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Aberdeen winger Matty Kennedy closing in on loan move to St Mirren Ross County starlets tipped for top careers via Highland League loans by boss Malky Mackay Watford’s Cucho Hernandez out to emulate Sergio Aguero in Premier League Keeping calm when heat is on is crucial, says Ross County boss Malky Mackay