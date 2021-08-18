Major English clubs can trust Ross County to make loan transfers work, says boss Malky Mackay

Ross County boss Malky Mackay wants to continue forging links with English big guns and prove the Staggies can be the ideal base for young talent to thrive within the Scottish Premiership.

Mackay was speaking after taking in winger Joe Hungbo on a season-long loan from his old club Watford in the Premier League. He’s the latest loanee secured by the Highlanders as they bolster numbers after the exit of 15 players during the summer.

Others checking into Victoria Park over the past couple of months on loan moves are goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer (Charlton), defender Harry Clarke (Arsenal), full-back Jake Vokins (Southampton) and midfielders Jack Burroughs (Coventry City) and Alex Robertson (Manchester City).

Delighted to join @RossCounty on loan for the season! Can’t wait to get started 🚀 pic.twitter.com/ocKNWHfgW9 — Joseph Hungbo (@JosephHungbo) August 17, 2021

Former Scottish FA performance director Mackay insists, while the club will move towards handing out more permanent deals to arrivals in the future, there are real benefits to be had from using his links to big teams in England.

He said: “I want to be able to link up with as many clubs as I can, especially down in England.

“It’s a massive market down there. I have worked in England for 20 years and have built many good contacts at clubs.

“What I said in my last job at the Scottish FA is partnerships happen when both parties are comfortable with each other.

“That means the parent club has got to see there is a reason for sending a player to a particular club. There’s a responsibility that comes with that.

“It is the style of play, the facilities, a good vibe, or a manager who understands the needs of the player and the club.

“The player has to feel a sense of worth. We will send a monthly report on all our loan players back to their parent clubs.

“It will just be about how they are doing. Nothing too detailed. It will be a summary of how the player has got on that month and the aspects we need to work on with him.”

County can be ‘safe bet’ for loanees

And Mackay is eager for clubs to recognise the value in sending starlets to Dingwall.

He added: “From experience, having been involved in that situation before, certainly at Watford, we were seen as a feeder club for the top 10 sides in England.

“We were seen as a club who welcomed the player and they felt that, after being with us, there was an improvement.

“We have to ensure that Ross County can be seen as a safe bet for big clubs to send talented X-factor players here.”