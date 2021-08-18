Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Ross County coach Stuart Taylor moves on due to ‘family circumstances’ with Malky Mackay backing him for Hamilton role

By Paul Chalk
August 18, 2021, 10:30 pm
Stuart Taylor, who was formerly a player and assistant manager with Hamilton Accies.
Ross County first-team coach Stuart Taylor has left the Scottish Premiership club as speculation continues to link him with the manager’s vacancy at Hamilton.

Staggies boss Malky Mackay confirmed  the 46-year-old ex-County and Accies midfielder had departed for “family circumstances” and that coincides with the Championship club seeking a replacement for Brian Rice, who recently quit.

Taylor, who was only recruited by Ross County this summer, is the bookies’ favourite for the job, but Mackay explained there is more to his Highland exit than the job at New Douglas Park.

He said: “Stuart has left us.

“Stuart and I had a conversation over the last couple of days where he came to see me.

“He’s not able to commit to us any longer because of family circumstances.

Brian Rice has left Hamilton, leaving the manager’s vacancy open at the Championship club.

“I fully understand the situation there and it is something that we’ve been aware of for the last couple of weeks. I understand absolutely why he has had to leave us.”

Taylor was signed by former County boss Alex Smith in 2004, but only made 14 appearances for the club.

He was assistant to manager Billy Reid as Accies were promoted to the top-flight in 2008.

This summer he was brought in to be part of a new-look backroom team led by Mackay alongside his former County team-mate Don Cowie and Enda Barron.

Ross County’s coaching line-up for 2021/22 was set up as, from left: manager Malky Mackay, Don Cowie, Stuart Taylor, Enda Barron.

However, there is now a strong suggestions he’s the man wanted by Accies and Mackay can see why.

He added: “For Stuart, to then be linked with the Hamilton job, I’ve got no surprise. He’s a top-class man and a great coach, with lots of experience in the game.

“He’s an ex-Hamilton player and coach as well, so with him leaving and that job being up for grabs, it is no surprise to me that he’s now a possible favourite for it.

“Maybe I’m biased, but I genuinely think he would be a terrific candidate for that job should they wish to interview him.

“He’s a terrific guy and someone I wish the very best to.

“He has been great with us and did great work with me over the last couple of months.

“I’m sad to see him go, as are the rest of the staff.”

There is no rush to full Taylor’s position, with Mackay insisting the right candidate will be recruited when the time is right.

Forging loan links with England

Meanwhile, the Staggies manager was delighted to land 21-year-old winger Joseph Hungbo on a season-long loan from his old club, Watford, in the English Premier League.

Joseph Hungbo, who is on loan from Watford.

And he underlined the fact continuing to forge links with the big guns south of the border will stand County in great stead for the future.

He said: “Joseph will bring pace and guile. We were definitely looking for a winger with those attributes.

“We had five or six plates spinning and that one came up – we have a really good relationship with Watford.

“It was one we felt, and they felt, was a great fit for us.

“In terms of relationships with clubs, clubs trusting other clubs with their players, it is about building yourself as an example of a club a parent club would want to send players to.

“We’ve got to be seen as that.

“Having contacts in England, and with the variety of players there are down there given the size of the country and size of squads and academies, we’ve got to be seen as being a good fit for a club.”

