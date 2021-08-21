Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport / Football / Ross County

Watford winger Joseph Hungbo keen to shine on big stage for Ross County

By Paul Chalk
August 21, 2021, 6:00 am
Watford winger Joseph Hungo settles in at Ross County.
Winger Joseph Hungbo aims to entertain Ross County fans this season and step from the Scottish Premiership back to England’s top-flight in 2022.

The 21-year-old joined the Staggies this week on a season-long loan after agreeing terms at parent club Watford, which keeps him there until 2024.

Last season, after a loan stint at Aldershot, the flair player played five times for the Hornets in the English Championship and even stepped off the bench in a 1-0 FA Cup defeat at Manchester United.

When the call came from Malky Mackay in Dingwall, south-London lad Hungbo didn’t hesitate in agreeing to a switch to the north of Scotland and could even debut against champions Rangers tomorrow.

He said: “When I heard the news, I couldn’t turn it down because it was the Scottish Premiership. It is a new challenge for me and I am looking to embrace it.

Joseph Hungbo would love to be let loose against Rangers tomorrow.

“I am just looking forward to getting started. We have Rangers at the weekend and I have just been working hard and preparing for that. I want to give the fans what they want by putting on a bit of a show.

“I am here to play and perform and show people what I can do. It is a good place to play for the exposure of the players and the club.

“I definitely feel I can add to what is going on here and we can see where it takes you.”

Parents key to his rise in football

While he clearly has confidence in spades, Hungbo is humble too and is quick to point towards parents Rachel and Samuel.

He added: “My parents, in terms of how hard they worked for me to be there, are my biggest influences.

Joseph Hungo can’t wait to show Ross County fans what he’s capable of.

“I look at them and certain people in my family and I just gravitate to them so much.

“When I saw them working when I was younger it has given me the hunger and desire to re-enact that and to give them back what they have given me.

“Coming from the family I have, it can be difficult, but as long as you have that mentality then you will get where you want to get to.”

Kane great example for loan players

His loan stint at Aldershot was short last year, barely lasting more than a month before he returned to Watford and impressed them enough to secure a future there.

Tottenham and England star Harry Kane had several loan moves early in his career.

He looks to England’s leading striker Harry Kane and how it took him several loan moves before he found the route to the top.

Hungbo added: “I definitely feel like Aldershot was a road check in my career. I thought I would go there and do what I needed to do, but sometimes loans don’t work out the way you want.

“Harry Kane went to five loans, including Norwich and Orient where it didn’t work out, and look at him now.  He is England’s best striker.

“I feel everything has a purpose and Aldershot played a real part in my development. Even if I didn’t think that at the time, but now looking at the bigger picture it definitely helped.”

Ross County manager Malky Mackay.

Mackay’s plan fits for Hungbo

And the lure of working under former Watford manager Mackay for a year was a major selling point to the confident play-maker.

He said: “Malky Mackay – everybody knows about him and that he has a top resume.

“He is a top manager who has worked with so many top players who have gone on to do amazing things in their career.

“When I spoke to him, I thought you don’t need to say anymore because I am coming up here. I feel like the plan he has and the philosophy he has suits me to a tee.”

