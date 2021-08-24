Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 24th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Ross County

On-loan Arsenal defender Harry Clarke insists Ross County will kick on after testing Rangers

By Paul Chalk
August 24, 2021, 6:00 am
Ross County's Harry Clarke celebrates after scoring in the 4-2 defeat by Rangers. This brought it back to 2-1 to the Ibrox side.
On-loan Arsenal defender Harry Clarke admitted the joy of scoring against Rangers didn’t make up for losing Sunday’s Premiership contest 4-2.

The 20-year-old was pitched in for his debut at the heart of the Staggies defence and he must have feared the worst at the champions roared into a 2-0 lead within 20 minutes.

However, Clarke scored before the break and, after Alfredo Morelos added a third, Jordan White’s penalty took the scoreline to 3-2, before a late Scott Arfield clincher.

With one point from three games, County are setting their sights on taking heart from testing the champions when they go to Aberdeen this Sunday.

Ross County’s Harry Clarke (not in picture) beats Allan McGregor to score.

Clarke said: “It was a nice moment to get my debut. My mum, dad and brother were here and it was nice to score in front of them. It was bittersweet. It was nice to score the goal, but we didn’t get the win or take a point, so that was tough.

“In the second half, we had these channel balls down the side and had multiple chances and to get those chances against this standard of opposition doesn’t come along often. You have to take them or get punished.

“At 2-1, we had them sweating a bit. If it wasn’t for the crowd behind the goal and their support, I don’t think it would have ended like that.

“It’s disappointing. I don’t think we did the basics well. We didn’t meet our tackles or the dirty work well enough. But we will take the positives into the Aberdeen game.”

Ross County’s Harry Clarke (20) celebrates after scoring.

County had not even scored against Rangers for half a dozen fixtures, so Clarke was delighted to at least have broken that poor run as a club.

He added: “We found out after the game we hadn’t scored against Rangers for six games, so to score two against them after the season they had last year was good. We will dust ourselves down and go again.”

Clarke ready for the challenge

On loan for the season from London giants Arsenal, Clarke is relishing taking on the best Scottish sides can throw at him.

He said: “The Scottish Premiership is at its strongest this year, so to play against these teams is a challenge. I won’t ever back down from a challenge, so it’s good for me.”

And he revealed that finding an ideal golf course is helping him feel at ease in the Highlands.

He said: “I’m setting in well in here overall. I have found myself a golf course (at Fortrose and Rosemarkie) – I am settled in and enjoying it.”

