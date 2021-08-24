On-loan Arsenal defender Harry Clarke insists Ross County will kick on after testing Rangers

On-loan Arsenal defender Harry Clarke admitted the joy of scoring against Rangers didn’t make up for losing Sunday’s Premiership contest 4-2.

The 20-year-old was pitched in for his debut at the heart of the Staggies defence and he must have feared the worst at the champions roared into a 2-0 lead within 20 minutes.

However, Clarke scored before the break and, after Alfredo Morelos added a third, Jordan White’s penalty took the scoreline to 3-2, before a late Scott Arfield clincher.

With one point from three games, County are setting their sights on taking heart from testing the champions when they go to Aberdeen this Sunday.

Clarke said: “It was a nice moment to get my debut. My mum, dad and brother were here and it was nice to score in front of them. It was bittersweet. It was nice to score the goal, but we didn’t get the win or take a point, so that was tough.

“In the second half, we had these channel balls down the side and had multiple chances and to get those chances against this standard of opposition doesn’t come along often. You have to take them or get punished.

“At 2-1, we had them sweating a bit. If it wasn’t for the crowd behind the goal and their support, I don’t think it would have ended like that.

“It’s disappointing. I don’t think we did the basics well. We didn’t meet our tackles or the dirty work well enough. But we will take the positives into the Aberdeen game.”

County had not even scored against Rangers for half a dozen fixtures, so Clarke was delighted to at least have broken that poor run as a club.

He added: “We found out after the game we hadn’t scored against Rangers for six games, so to score two against them after the season they had last year was good. We will dust ourselves down and go again.”

Clarke ready for the challenge

On loan for the season from London giants Arsenal, Clarke is relishing taking on the best Scottish sides can throw at him.

He said: “The Scottish Premiership is at its strongest this year, so to play against these teams is a challenge. I won’t ever back down from a challenge, so it’s good for me.”

And he revealed that finding an ideal golf course is helping him feel at ease in the Highlands.

He said: “I’m setting in well in here overall. I have found myself a golf course (at Fortrose and Rosemarkie) – I am settled in and enjoying it.”