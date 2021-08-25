Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport / Football / Ross County

Ross County boss Malky Mackay hails debut duo after Rangers tester in Dingwall

By Paul Chalk
August 25, 2021, 6:00 am
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Ross County manager Malky Mackay praised two debutants after they were pitched into action against champions Rangers on Sunday.

On-loan Arsenal centre back Harry Clarke, 20, and midfielder Ben Paton, 21, most recently with Blackburn Rovers, were handed starts in defence against a free-flowing Ibrox outfit.

It was a baptism of fire as Rangers threatened to run riot, scoring twice within the first 20 minutes.

Ross County’s Harry Clarke celebrates after scoring in the 4-2 defeat by Rangers.

However, Clarke led the fightback by scoring before the break and in the end the Staggies gave their visitors a run for their money in a 4-2 defeat.

Mackay acknowledged afterwards the team had been up against it, but thought Clarke and Paton – who was asked to fill in at the back – emerged with credit.

Rangers’ Ryan Kent and Ross County’s Ben Paton compete for possession.

He said: “I was really delighted for Ben Paton on Sunday. He went in at left-back and was very comfortable considering who he was playing against.

“Ben has only been at the club for a few weeks, but he’s very comfortable on the ball and I think he has got a big future for us over a period of time. He will grow into the team, maybe into a different position.

“I also thought Harry Clarke was exceptional. I was delighted to get him. We’d been tracking him and I was delighted to get him.

“He came on at half-time against Hibs and was excellent. I thought he was immense again playing against top centre-forwards. He looked as if he cruised the game.”

Spittal shines as Staggies skipper

Skipper Keith Watson was on the bench at the weekend, so the armband was handed to wide midfielder Blair Spittal, who has impressed Mackay since he took over from John Hughes at the end of May.

Blair Spittal in action for Ross County.

He added: “Blair is one who has been here since I came in. He’s a talented footballer to start with, but he has also applied himself so well since I arrived.

“He works hard every day in training and is a big character as well, so I was happy to give him the armband and he was happy to take it.”

 

