Ross County sign Bristol Rovers defender Jack Baldwin

Ross County have signed defender Jack Baldwin on a permanent contract from Bristol Rovers.

Centre back Baldwin had his contract terminated by the Gas in advance of the 28-year-old’s move to Scotland.

Baldwin has extensive experience of England’s lower leagues, making his senior breakthrough with Hartlepool where he made 85 appearances, playing under former Staggies bosses Neale Cooper and John Hughes.

He went on to join Peterborough United in 2014, where he made 118 appearances and was made club captain.

His performances earned him a move to Sunderland in 2018, where he made 41 appearances in a season in which Jack Ross’ side lost out in the finals of the League One promotion play-offs and the EFL Trophy.

After two years with the Black Cats, Baldwin joined Bristol Rovers last season where he made 49 appearances before being allowed to leave.

His final appearance for Joey Barton’s men came in Saturday’s 4-1 defeat to Exeter.

Staggies boss Malky Mackay said: “Jack is a player that I have tracked for some time.

“We spoke at length to him about the club, our ambitions and why we wanted him to be part of our plan and we are delighted he has chosen to join us.

“Jack joins us in the prime of his career, brings great experience to the group, and we look forward to seeing him pull on the Ross County jersey.”