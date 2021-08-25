Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, August 25th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Ross County

Ross County sign Bristol Rovers defender Jack Baldwin

By Andy Skinner
August 25, 2021, 12:00 pm
Ross County have signed defender Jack Baldwin on a permanent contract from Bristol Rovers.

Centre back Baldwin had his contract terminated by the Gas in advance of the 28-year-old’s move to Scotland.

Baldwin has extensive experience of England’s lower leagues, making his senior breakthrough with Hartlepool where he made 85 appearances, playing under former Staggies bosses Neale Cooper and John Hughes.

He went on to join Peterborough United in 2014, where he made 118 appearances and was made club captain.

His performances earned him a move to Sunderland in 2018, where he made 41 appearances in a season in which Jack Ross’ side lost out in the finals of the League One promotion play-offs and the EFL Trophy.

After two years with the Black Cats, Baldwin joined Bristol Rovers last season where he made 49 appearances before being allowed to leave.

His final appearance for Joey Barton’s men came in Saturday’s 4-1 defeat to Exeter.

Staggies boss Malky Mackay said: “Jack is a player that I have tracked for some time.

“We spoke at length to him about the club, our ambitions and why we wanted him to be part of our plan and we are delighted he has chosen to join us.

“Jack joins us in the prime of his career, brings great experience to the group, and we look forward to seeing him pull on the Ross County jersey.”

