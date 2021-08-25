Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Malky Mackay says capture of Jack Baldwin underlines his desire to build permanent long-term foundations at Ross County

By Andy Skinner
August 25, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: August 25, 2021, 5:41 pm
Jack Baldwin.
Ross County manager Malky Mackay says the permanent addition of Jack Baldwin is an important step in building of his Staggies squad.

Defender Baldwin has joined County on a three-year deal, after he was allowed to leave English League Two side Bristol Rovers.

The 28-year-old becomes Mackay’s 11th signing of the summer, after a number of players departed at the tail end of last season.

Of those who have arrived, only Baldwin, Ross Callachan, Dominic Samuel, David Cancola and Ben Paton have joined on permanent deals.

Despite looking to the loan market, Mackay earlier this month spoke of his desire to build more permanent long-term foundations at Victoria Park.

Mackay says the experienced Baldwin will be a crucial addition, and he said: “He’s one we have been tracking over the last few weeks.

“He’s a vastly experienced centre back in English football, playing over 250 games.

“He has played for some big clubs such as Sunderland, and he’s someone I’m delighted to add to the group.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay.

“He’s a permanent signing as well – I have spoken before concerning the situation where we are having to take in a lot of loans.

“To actually get a permanent signing in the door, who is our player for the next couple of years, is really good.

“He’s a good age at 28, in that he adds experience, but he’s still young.

“He’s a well-rounded young man and I had a good conversation with him. He’s another good addition to us.”

