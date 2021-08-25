Malky Mackay says capture of Jack Baldwin underlines his desire to build permanent long-term foundations at Ross County

Ross County manager Malky Mackay says the permanent addition of Jack Baldwin is an important step in building of his Staggies squad.

Defender Baldwin has joined County on a three-year deal, after he was allowed to leave English League Two side Bristol Rovers.

The 28-year-old becomes Mackay’s 11th signing of the summer, after a number of players departed at the tail end of last season.

Of those who have arrived, only Baldwin, Ross Callachan, Dominic Samuel, David Cancola and Ben Paton have joined on permanent deals.

Despite looking to the loan market, Mackay earlier this month spoke of his desire to build more permanent long-term foundations at Victoria Park.

Mackay says the experienced Baldwin will be a crucial addition, and he said: “He’s one we have been tracking over the last few weeks.

“He’s a vastly experienced centre back in English football, playing over 250 games.

“He has played for some big clubs such as Sunderland, and he’s someone I’m delighted to add to the group.

“He’s a permanent signing as well – I have spoken before concerning the situation where we are having to take in a lot of loans.

“To actually get a permanent signing in the door, who is our player for the next couple of years, is really good.

“He’s a good age at 28, in that he adds experience, but he’s still young.

“He’s a well-rounded young man and I had a good conversation with him. He’s another good addition to us.”