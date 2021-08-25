Malky Mackay confident Ross County’s Covid-19 procedures will prevent any effect from Rangers outbreak

Ross County manager Malky Mackay is confident the Covid-19 outbreak experienced by last Sunday’s opponents Rangers will have no implications for the Dingwall club.

Gers manager Steven Gerrard and a number of first team players have not travelled for Thursday’s Europa League play-off match against Armenian side FC Alashkert after the club confirmed it had been hit by a succession of positive cases.

With the Premiership champions having travelled to Victoria Park as recently as last weekend, Mackay insists County’s own Covid-19 procedures have reassured him there will be no effect on his club.

Mackay said: “We tested on Wednesday morning. We’re testing every three days at the moment.

“Our club secretary Fiona MacBean is absolutely all over it. She is, again, one of the reasons why our club and authorities, when it did happen, it was dealt with very slickly.

“She had records on the way things are at the training facility, ways in, ways out, pinch points and where everybody needs to sit, eat, be – and not be.

“She’s very strict on it, to the letter of the law.

“Last week, we got as many as we could over to get their first injection as well.”

County were hit by their own Covid-19 outbreak in July, which forced the shutdown of the club and led to the cancellation of two Premier Sports Cup matches.

Mackay has sympathy for the situation the Ibrox club has encountered, adding: “It was a really interesting one. We’d heard that one of Rangers’ analysts wasn’t coming up with them.

“This has obviously now broken.

“I just wish them the very best. We’ve had it here and had players who were not in a particularly good way for a couple of weeks.

“I wish them the very best and I hope whoever has got it comes through it fine.

“I wish them safety and good health.

“I also understand the challenge faced by them this week, having experienced it ourselves.”