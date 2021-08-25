Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport / Football / Ross County

Malky Mackay confident Ross County’s Covid-19 procedures will prevent any effect from Rangers outbreak

By Andy Skinner
August 25, 2021, 10:30 pm
Ross County manager Malky Mackay, left, and Rangers boss Steven Gerrard.
Ross County manager Malky Mackay is confident the Covid-19 outbreak experienced by last Sunday’s opponents Rangers will have no implications for the Dingwall club.

Gers manager Steven Gerrard and a number of first team players have not travelled for Thursday’s Europa League play-off match against Armenian side FC Alashkert after the club confirmed it had been hit by a succession of positive cases.

With the Premiership champions having travelled to Victoria Park as recently as last weekend, Mackay insists County’s own Covid-19 procedures have reassured him there will be no effect on his club.

Mackay said: “We tested on Wednesday morning. We’re testing every three days at the moment.

“Our club secretary Fiona MacBean is absolutely all over it. She is, again, one of the reasons why our club and authorities, when it did happen, it was dealt with very slickly.

“She had records on the way things are at the training facility, ways in, ways out, pinch points and where everybody needs to sit, eat, be – and not be.

“She’s very strict on it, to the letter of the law.

“Last week, we got as many as we could over to get their first injection as well.”

County were hit by their own Covid-19 outbreak in July, which forced the shutdown of the club and led to the cancellation of two Premier Sports Cup matches.

Mackay has sympathy for the situation the Ibrox club has encountered, adding: “It was a really interesting one. We’d heard that one of Rangers’ analysts wasn’t coming up with them.

“This has obviously now broken.

“I just wish them the very best. We’ve had it here and had players who were not in a particularly good way for a couple of weeks.

“I wish them the very best and I hope whoever has got it comes through it fine.

“I wish them safety and good health.

“I also understand the challenge faced by them this week, having experienced it ourselves.”

