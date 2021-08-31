Ross County must build on Pittodrie point, says Regan Charles-Cook

Ross County winger Regan Charles-Cook says Sunday’s 1-1 draw against Aberdeen gives the Staggies something to build on after this weekend’s international break.

County took a point from their trip to Pittodrie, having looked on course for all three until Christian Ramirez cancelled out Charles-Cook’s first-half strike.

Although the late setback was a sore blow for County to take, Charles-Cook feels racking up a second point from a difficult opening four matches shows Malky Mackay’s new-look side is progressing well.

Charles-Cook said: “We are coming away with disappointment and frustration. It is two points dropped in our book, as we created chances and we defended as a unit.

“You could see the group was frustrated as a group leaving the pitch and even in the changing room.

“We have got to take the positives, it’s something to build on getting a point on the road coming to Aberdeen.

“This is a squad that has been put together in three months and there is a great team spirit in the changing room.

“We are all bonding well, everyone wants each other to do well and we are working hard for each other in training each day. That’s where it starts, and you can see it is taking its toll on the pitch too.”

Charles-Cook netted his first league goal for the Staggies, with his previous two strikes coming in last season’s League Cup following his move from Gillingham in summer 2020.

The 24-year-old caught the eye with his ‘whisking’ celebration, which he hopes to replicate more often this season.

He added: “I am over the moon to get my first league goal as it has been overdue.

“My surname is Charles Cook and the celebration was for cooking – it was whisk in a bowl.

“It is a fresh start so it is a fresh celebration – I think I will take that one home with me.

“I hadn’t told the boys about it, once they see it they will probably batter me.

“Hopefully I can roll out the celebration a few more times. I want to contribute to the team by putting in a shift, and getting a few goals and assists.”

Charles-Cook was forced off after 76 minutes with a hamstring injury, however the Grenada international is confident he will be fit for County’s next match away to Celtic on September 11.

He added: “I picked up a little hamstring tweak but I should be OK. I wanted to stay on and help the boys through, but they dug deep and I’m proud of them.

“It is very disappointing with five minutes to go. You can see how the boys defended and at the other end we created numerous opportunities. On another day we would score them and be walking away with three points.”