Ross County forward Oli Shaw looks set for a switch to Championship favourites Kilmarnock.

According to the Scottish Sun, Killie manager Tommy Wright is closing in on landing the 22-year-old ex-Hibs man, who has yet to play a Premiership minute for County under boss Malky Mackay.

His eight goals last term helped the Staggies beat the drop at the expense of Kilmarnock and Hamilton, but he’s only made three League Cup appearances so far this term, who of which were from the bench.

Kilmarnock, who lost top spot and the match to Caley Thistle on Saturday, require more firepower to bolster their title hopes and Shaw is judged to fit the bill.