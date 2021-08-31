Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, August 31st 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Ross County

Kilmarnock boss Tommy Wright snaps up Ross County’s Oli Shaw at third attempt

By Paul Chalk
August 31, 2021, 1:27 pm Updated: August 31, 2021, 1:27 pm
Oli Shaw has left Ross County for Kilmarnock.
Kilmarnock have completed the signing of Ross County striker Oli Shaw – with their boss Tommy Wright landing him at the third attempt.

The 22-year-old former Hibernian frontman has yet to start a game for Malky Mackay’s Premiership Staggies and will see this switch to the Championship favourites as a smart move as he signed a two-year contract.

County added a striker this morning by bringing in ex-Wycombe Wanderers forward Alex Samuel, who had previously been on loan at Morton. He penned a two-year contract to become Mackay’s 12th summer signing.

Shaw, whose eight goals last term helped keep County in the top-flight, has made just three appearances this term, all in the Premier Sports Cup.

He becomes Killie’s new number nine and will bolster their attacking options after being knocked off top spot by Caley Thistle at the weekend.

He said: “I’m really excited to be here and I’m looking forward to the challenge ahead.

“I spoke to the manager a few times in the last few weeks and what he’s building here looks good. I know he’s wanted to sign me before so that played a big part and I’m looking forward to getting the club back to the Premiership.

“As a striker you thrive on the pressure and having the number nine shirt is a good thing for me and hopefully I can score the goals that a number nine has got to bring.”

Killie boss Wright said: “It’s third time lucky for me in trying to sign Oli and that’s been the case with a few of the players we’ve recruited during this window.

“I’ve kept an eye on his progress and he’s another who has a good goal ratio when looking at his minutes on the pitch.

“He’s a good young striker who still has room to develop.”

 

