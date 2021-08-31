Kilmarnock boss Tommy Wright snaps up Ross County’s Oli Shaw at third attempt

Kilmarnock have completed the signing of Ross County striker Oli Shaw – with their boss Tommy Wright landing him at the third attempt.

The 22-year-old former Hibernian frontman has yet to start a game for Malky Mackay’s Premiership Staggies and will see this switch to the Championship favourites as a smart move as he signed a two-year contract.

County added a striker this morning by bringing in ex-Wycombe Wanderers forward Alex Samuel, who had previously been on loan at Morton. He penned a two-year contract to become Mackay’s 12th summer signing.

Our new number 9️⃣ is here — Kilmarnock FC (@KilmarnockFC) August 31, 2021

Shaw, whose eight goals last term helped keep County in the top-flight, has made just three appearances this term, all in the Premier Sports Cup.

He becomes Killie’s new number nine and will bolster their attacking options after being knocked off top spot by Caley Thistle at the weekend.

He said: “I’m really excited to be here and I’m looking forward to the challenge ahead.

“I spoke to the manager a few times in the last few weeks and what he’s building here looks good. I know he’s wanted to sign me before so that played a big part and I’m looking forward to getting the club back to the Premiership.

“As a striker you thrive on the pressure and having the number nine shirt is a good thing for me and hopefully I can score the goals that a number nine has got to bring.”

Killie boss Wright said: “It’s third time lucky for me in trying to sign Oli and that’s been the case with a few of the players we’ve recruited during this window.

“I’ve kept an eye on his progress and he’s another who has a good goal ratio when looking at his minutes on the pitch.

“He’s a good young striker who still has room to develop.”