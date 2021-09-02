Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 3rd 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Ross County

Latest Ross County signing Alex Samuel aims to hit ground running with Premiership goals

By Paul Chalk
September 2, 2021, 6:00 am
Striker Alex Samuel in action while on loan at Morton in 2015.
Striker Alex Samuel in action while on loan at Morton in 2015.

Striker Alex Samuel has a goal to be a smash hit in the Highlands – with his loan season at Morton showing him Scotland is a great base for a footballer.

The 25-year-old Welshman became Ross County manager Malky Mackay’s 12th and final summer signing on Tuesday and has plenty of experience to offer as he kicks off his two-year contract with the Staggies.

The former Welsh under-18 international, who has played for Swansea and Stevenage, was on loan at Championship Morton under Jim Duffy in 2015-16 and, for the past three years, has been with Wycombe Wanderers.

He played in the 2020 League One play-off final at Wembley as Wycombe beat Oxford to step into the Championship.

Looking to kick on in Premiership

After just two appearances this term and with the goals drying up, he felt the time was right to look for a new challenge and the chance to seal a permanent contract back in Scotland, this time in the top-flight, was too good to ignore.

He said: “A few years ago, I was with Morton in the Championship, and even there I could see it was a really good place to grow, especially as a young lad.

“The chance to play in the Premiership against some big teams – Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen, Hearts and Hibernian – there are a lot of good teams up here.

“For me in my career right now, obviously I’m 25, I think it’s a really good time for me to kick on and show what I can do up in Scotland.”

Striker is seeking swift goals return

With Jordan White and Dominic Samuel the main front men at the club, Samuel simply wants the chance to show his worth.

He added: “The hardest thing in football is scoring goals, so it does come with pressure but all I can do is give my best and that’s what I do wherever I go.

“I would run through a brick wall for this club, that’s my heart, and I’m hoping the goals will come and I’m sure they will.”

Aiming to develop as a team

Being one of a dozen new arrivals is a good thing rather than a drawback for Samuel, who aims to hit the ground running.

He said: “We’ve all come up here, and in ways it’s an advantage because we’re all in that boat together.

“I think it’s good, because for me especially there are a lot of new lads, and we can gel together and form a strong bond straight away.

“That’s a positive for the club I guess, we can all grow and develop together as a team, and that’s something I’m really excited about.”

Ready for new adventure

Samuel arrives in the north with a good number of games under his belt, making more than 50 appearances over the last two years.

He explained how his career rose after a tricky time where injury hampered his progress.

He added: “I was previously at Stevenage, and I had a freak injury with my ankle.

“They couldn’t detect what was wrong – it really should have taken six weeks, but they didn’t detect it for another five months.

“Then they found out what was wrong – I had a chipped bone in my ankle that needed to be removed. It was as simple as that, but it put me out.

“I went to trial at Wycombe in a really bad place in a number of ways.

“Normally when you’re released in League Two, you’re only looking down, but Wycombe had just been promoted to League One and I went there and had a successful trial.

“I was only given a short-term contract at first, and within a month I was starting in League One.

Ross County forward Dominic Samuel was an early summer arrival for manager Malky Mackay.

“I played a big part in that season, and then the next year people had doomed us to get relegated and we ended up going to the play-offs and blowing Fleetwood away (6-3 on aggregate in the semis) and playing at Wembley.

“To have that experience under my belt and to be in a promotion-winning side, it was a great experience for me.

“It does build you as a character, but it was just the right time for me at Wycombe

“It felt right to go and get a new adventure and a new challenge, so that’s why I’m here and I’m very excited.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]