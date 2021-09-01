Ross County defender Tom Grivosti joins Elgin City on loan until end of year

Ross County defender Tom Grivosti has joined Elgin City on a loan deal until January.

Englishman Grivosti has endured a torrid two-year spell of injury woes, having not played since suffering a hamstring injury after scoring in a 3-1 defeat to Kilmarnock on November 21 last year.

SIGNING NEWS ✍️ We are pleased to announce the loan signing of Defender Tom Grivosti from Ross County Football Club Tom will join us until January 2022 Welcome to the Club ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/pScsFlR77H — Elgin City F.C. (@ElginCityFC) September 1, 2021

That was only Grivosti’s seventh appearance after returning from a 12-month injury absence caused by a freak toe injury he suffered against Rangers in October 2019.

With the 22-year-old making progress in his recovery, Staggies boss Malky Mackay is keen for Grivosti to rack up much-needed game time and he will now spend the rest of the year with the Black and Whites.

He could make his debut for Gavin Price’s men in Saturday’s SPFL Trust Trophy tie at home to Dunfermline.