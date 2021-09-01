Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 2nd 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Ross County

Ross County defender Tom Grivosti joins Elgin City on loan until end of year

By Andy Skinner
September 1, 2021, 5:39 pm
Ross County defender Tom Grivosti
Ross County defender Tom Grivosti

Ross County defender Tom Grivosti has joined Elgin City on a loan deal until January.

Englishman Grivosti has endured a torrid two-year spell of injury woes, having not played since suffering a hamstring injury after scoring in a 3-1 defeat to Kilmarnock on November 21 last year.

That was only Grivosti’s seventh appearance after returning from a 12-month injury absence caused by a freak toe injury he suffered against Rangers in October 2019.

With the 22-year-old making progress in his recovery, Staggies boss Malky Mackay is keen for Grivosti to rack up much-needed game time and he will now spend the rest of the year with the Black and Whites.

He could make his debut for Gavin Price’s men in Saturday’s SPFL Trust Trophy tie at home to Dunfermline.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal