Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 3rd 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Ross County

Elgin City loan move can get Tom Grivosti back on track, says Ross County boss Malky Mackay

By Paul Chalk
September 2, 2021, 5:00 pm
Ross County defender Tom Grivosti mas moved on loan to Elgin City until January.
Ross County defender Tom Grivosti mas moved on loan to Elgin City until January.

Tom Grivosti will hope to nail a run of regular matches at League Two Elgin City as he works towards a first-team return with Ross County.

The 22-year-old defender, who has been sidelined in total for 19 months due to toe then hamstring injuries, secured a loan move to the Black and Whites after sitting down with club manager Malky Mackay to plot a route back to the top.

The former Bolton Wanderers’ youth player, who joined the Staggies in 2017, showed early promise initially under previous boss Stuart Kettlewell before being hammered by two injuries.

He was only seven matches into his long-awaited return last year when he had to go off with a hamstring injury and has been working his way back under the guidance of the County medical team.

Ross County defender Tom Grivosti will be seeking to return to the club after a successful loan stint at Elgin.

Mackay explained the process involved in getting the defender ready for the loan move.

He said: “Tom is still only 22 and has had a dreadful time, having 19 months out with injury. Willie Nolan and Liam Jukes in our medical team have worked very well with Tom.

“In the last three months, it’s almost been one-to-one treatment for Tom. He’s lucky in that sense to have two diligent people who are trying to help him through this.

“Tom has worked hard over the past couple of months and has been back at training in the past few weeks. He does need to go on loan.”

Regular matches needed for Grivosti

Bolstering the back line at Gavin Price’s Elgin works well for both parties and Mackay hopes that the stopper will be a regular player over the next four months.

He added: “Tom needs to go and play football. He is training well enough, but you can’t be 19 months out and then be thrown back into the Scottish Premiership without having games.

“Between now and Christmas, he needs to go and get to a point where his body realises again that it plays football every week. He needs 90 minutes every weekend.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]