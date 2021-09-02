Elgin City loan move can get Tom Grivosti back on track, says Ross County boss Malky Mackay

Tom Grivosti will hope to nail a run of regular matches at League Two Elgin City as he works towards a first-team return with Ross County.

The 22-year-old defender, who has been sidelined in total for 19 months due to toe then hamstring injuries, secured a loan move to the Black and Whites after sitting down with club manager Malky Mackay to plot a route back to the top.

✍️ CLUB NEWS Tom Grivosti has this afternoon joined Elgin City on loan until January 2022. — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) September 1, 2021

The former Bolton Wanderers’ youth player, who joined the Staggies in 2017, showed early promise initially under previous boss Stuart Kettlewell before being hammered by two injuries.

He was only seven matches into his long-awaited return last year when he had to go off with a hamstring injury and has been working his way back under the guidance of the County medical team.

Mackay explained the process involved in getting the defender ready for the loan move.

He said: “Tom is still only 22 and has had a dreadful time, having 19 months out with injury. Willie Nolan and Liam Jukes in our medical team have worked very well with Tom.

“In the last three months, it’s almost been one-to-one treatment for Tom. He’s lucky in that sense to have two diligent people who are trying to help him through this.

“Tom has worked hard over the past couple of months and has been back at training in the past few weeks. He does need to go on loan.”

Regular matches needed for Grivosti

Bolstering the back line at Gavin Price’s Elgin works well for both parties and Mackay hopes that the stopper will be a regular player over the next four months.

He added: “Tom needs to go and play football. He is training well enough, but you can’t be 19 months out and then be thrown back into the Scottish Premiership without having games.

“Between now and Christmas, he needs to go and get to a point where his body realises again that it plays football every week. He needs 90 minutes every weekend.”