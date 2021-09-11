Jordan White recalls emotion involved in his winning goal for Ross County against Celtic last term

Jordan White is driven by fond memories as he looks to spearhead another Ross County upset against Celtic today.

White netted the winner when County defeated the Hoops 1-0 in Dingwall in February, in a result which went a long way to keeping the Staggies in the Premiership.

It was County’s second victory over the Glasgow outfit last term, having triumphed 2-0 in the Betfred Cup at Parkhead in November.

White says the goal, which came shortly after he made the switch north following a frustrating spell at Motherwell, was a source of huge personal satisfaction.

He said: “It was massive. There was a lot of emotion in it, not only to score the winner but it was also a vital three points at the time.

“Nobody gave us the time of day to think we were going to do that.

“It also came from my time at Motherwell, where I couldn’t really get a look in and it was frustrating, when you are used to playing a lot.

“It can be tough to take mentally and it was really good to have that moment and it is one I have taken a lot of confidence from.”

County have taken two points from their opening four games, conceding a late goal to draw 1-1 with Aberdeen at Pittodrie in their last outing.

White has called for Malky Mackay’s side to show belief when they make the trip to Glasgow’s east end, adding: “You don’t raise your game but you relish the challenge.

“When the other games come along and we feel we should be getting more wins or points then we should be doing that.

“We are looking at Celtic just now and it is going to be a really tough game because they are in good form, but I think we can go there and give it a go.

“It is going to be a tough ask. Most people will write us off. Most people have written us off since the start of the season so it isn’t really new to us.

“It was frustrating with the way it ended against Aberdeen because we could have done a bit more to get over the line.

“With every passing week we are getting stronger, becoming more of a unit and I think we showed that against Aberdeen.

“It is now about maintaining that and showing that at Parkhead and Ibrox.

“We need to go there believing we can take something.”

White has netted twice in his opening six appearances, with the 29-year-old pleased with the way his game has kicked on following a productive second half of last term in which he netted four goals in 13 outings for the Staggies.

The former Caley Thistle forward added: “I think it is not too dissimilar to last season and the way I am playing.

“I feel as if I am playing better than I was even at the end of last season. I feel my form is good and more consistent.

“Personally, that is a good thing and also have that structure around you is good because we are going the same way on and off the pitch.

“When you have a good pre-season and you go straight in and you are playing it does help.

“Last season I had a good pre-season but I lost all that because I wasn’t really playing.

“You don’t feel as fresh or yourself. It takes a lot out of you and a lot of people don’t see the toll it takes out of you not playing.

“A lot of players are in that position. I feel I have been a lot more consistent and I have been really happy with my performances.”