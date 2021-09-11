Brave Ross County undone by three second half goals against Celtic at Parkhead

Ross County were undone by three second half goals despite putting on a brave showing against Celtic at Parkhead.

Although County had to weather spells of first half pressure, Malky Mackay’s men largely succeeded in frustrating the Hoops. The visitors needed their share of luck in doing so, with Celtic winger Liel Abada twice denied by the woodwork.

Not for the first time this season the Staggies looked well organised however, and a clean sheet in Glasgow’s east end increasingly looked attainable as the match wore on.

They were desperately unfortunate in the manner of Celtic’s opener just after the hour mark, with a wicked deflection carrying Cameron Carter-Vickers’ effort over Ross Laidlaw.

A further two goals from Albian Ajeti made it an ultimately comfortable scoreline, however the Staggies will look to build on elements of their performance when they take on Hearts at Victoria Park next weekend.

Mackay handed a debut to his most recent addition Alex Samuel, with the Englishman deployed on the right of a three-man supporting unit for Jordan White who netted the winner when the sides last met in February.

There were also first starts for Jack Baldwin and Jack Burroughs who took their place in the Staggies’ back four, which was put under early pressure when Celtic debutant Jota struck an effort straight at Laidlaw from the edge of the box.

The Staggies looked to exert threat on the break, with a neat piece of play from skipper Blair Spittal releasing Ross Callachan in a decent position, only for him to screw his effort well wide.

Although the Hoops had dominated the ball, County initially did well to limit their advances on goal. The home side did enjoy a flurry of opportunities however, with Laidlaw required to make a fingertip save to divert Abada’s effort on to the bar after the winger had cut inside on 16 minutes.

The pressure continued, with Jota blazing an effort over from a dangerous position, while Ajeti struck straight at Laidlaw after being played through.

Celtic were showing some signs of slackness in their passing from the back which the Staggies nearly capitalised on just after the half hour mark. Regan Charles-Cook released Spittal down the right, before his tempting ball into the middle flashed inches away from the advances of Callachan when a touch would surely have put the Staggies ahead.

County enjoyed a couple of breaks before half-time, with Abada denied by the crossbar for a second time before the winger struck into the side-netting after being picked out by Tom Rogic’s cross.

The Staggies continued to hold firm in the early stages of the second period, with their first meaningful chance after the restart coming on 59 minutes when Jota blazed over after being picked out by Callum McGregor.

The Hoops were visibly struggling to break down the well-organised Staggies rearguard, however they were handed a massive slice of luck which put them ahead on 64 minutes when Carter-Vickers took aim with a strike from distance, which ballooned off a Staggies defender and into the roof of Laidlaw’s net.

County responded well to the cruel setback, and were only denied a leveller by an excellent save from Joe Hart, who got down to claw away Dominic Samuel’s goalbound header from a Charles-Cook delivery.

It proved to be a crucial intervention by the former England goalkeeper, with Celtic doubling their advantage within 60 seconds. A short corner found its way to Abada, whose pinpoint delivery to the far post teed up Ajeti for a simple headed finish.

Ajeti had an even easier task in doubling his tally on 85 minutes, when James McCarthy’s header from a David Turnbull cross came back off the crossbar before falling kindly into the Swiss striker’s path for a tap-in.

CELTIC (4-2-3-1) – Hart 7; Juranovic 6, Carter-Vickers 6, Starfelt 6, Taylor 5 (Montgomery 48); McGregor 6 (Soro 67), Turnbull 7; Abada 7, Rogic 6 (McCarthy 78), Jota 6; Ajeti 7. Subs not used – Bain, Urhoghide, Shaw, Welsh.

ROSS COUNTY (4-2-3-1) – Laidlaw 7; Burroughs 6 (Watson 73), Baldwin 6, Clarke 6, B Paton 7; Spittal 7, Tillson 7; A Samuel 5 (H Paton 46), Callachan 6, Charles-Cook 7; White 6 (D Samuel 62). Subs not used – Maynard-Brewer, Cancola, Robertson, Watson, Hungbo.

Referee – Don Robertson 6

Man of the match: Liel Abada