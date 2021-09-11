Malky Mackay feels fine margins prevented Ross County from claiming upset against Celtic at Parkhead

Ross County manager Malky Mackay felt a cutting edge prevented the Staggies from claiming a memorable result against Celtic at Parkhead.

County were defeated 3-0 by the Hoops, who had become increasingly frustrated by the Dingwall men before netting three times in the final half-hour.

The Staggies’ best chance came when substitute Dominic Samuel was denied by an excellent save by Joe Hart, moments before the home side netted their second through Albian Ajeti.

Mackay was pleased with the way his side executed his gameplan, but bemoaned some of their crucial missed opportunities on the break.

Mackay said: “It’s a feeling of frustration. We were playing against a top team with some fantastic players in front of 50,000 people, but we came with a gameplan, we stuck to it and frustrated them in the first half.

“We made them play outside us and I thought we countered well.

“When you do counter you’ve got to be clinical. You’ve got to make sure you score when you get chances.

“I’m really disappointed with the deflection, it’s something we can’t legislate for. At that point Celtic were looking frustrated, the crowd were getting frustrated as we were living up to the task we set ourselves.

“When that went in it relaxed them, but at the same time we broke really well and had the glaring chance when Joe Hart made the point-blank save from Dom. That would have taken it to 1-1.

“These are the fine margins that you have to execute.”

County have taken two points from a difficult run of five opening fixtures, but Mackay feels his side have given themselves plenty to build on.

Mackay added: “When I look at the hand we have been dealt, with the first five games against the top five teams from last season. People were saying we were not going to take a point out of it, but I think we have gone toe-to-toe with every team.

“I will take that for the rest of the season because going forward we will be playing teams around about us.”