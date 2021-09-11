Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Malky Mackay feels fine margins prevented Ross County from claiming upset against Celtic at Parkhead

By Andy Skinner
September 11, 2021, 7:05 pm
Malky Mackay
Ross County manager Malky Mackay felt a cutting edge prevented the Staggies from claiming a memorable result against Celtic at Parkhead.

County were defeated 3-0 by the Hoops, who had become increasingly frustrated by the Dingwall men before netting three times in the final half-hour.

The Staggies’ best chance came when substitute Dominic Samuel was denied by an excellent save by Joe Hart, moments before the home side netted their second through Albian Ajeti.

Regan Charles-Cook in action against Celtic.

Mackay was pleased with the way his side executed his gameplan, but bemoaned some of their crucial missed opportunities on the break.

Mackay said: “It’s a feeling of frustration. We were playing against a top team with some fantastic players in front of 50,000 people, but we came with a gameplan, we stuck to it and frustrated them in the first half.

“We made them play outside us and I thought we countered well.

“When you do counter you’ve got to be clinical. You’ve got to make sure you score when you get chances.

“I’m really disappointed with the deflection, it’s something we can’t legislate for. At that point Celtic were looking frustrated, the crowd were getting frustrated as we were living up to the task we set ourselves.

“When that went in it relaxed them, but at the same time we broke really well and had the glaring chance when Joe Hart made the point-blank save from Dom. That would have taken it to 1-1.

“These are the fine margins that you have to execute.”

County have taken two points from a difficult run of five opening fixtures, but Mackay feels his side have given themselves plenty to build on.

Mackay added: “When I look at the hand we have been dealt, with the first five games against the top five teams from last season. People were saying we were not going to take a point out of it, but I think we have gone toe-to-toe with every team.

“I will take that for the rest of the season because going forward we will be playing teams around about us.”

