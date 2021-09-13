Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport / Football / Ross County

Ross County appoint former Buckie Thistle striker John McLeod as head of academy recruitment

By Andy Skinner
September 13, 2021, 5:59 pm
John McLeod.
Ross County have appointed former Buckie Thistle striker John McLeod as the club’s new head of academy recruitment.

McLeod, who also played for Fort William and Brora Rangers, announced earlier this summer he was retiring at the age of 32 following a prolonged struggle with injury.

The forward was a renowned goalscorer in the Highland League, with an impressive haul of 46 goals helping the Jags win the Highland League title in 2017.

Having undertaken a range of courses with the Scottish FA to gain qualifications in scouting and talent identification, he will now link up with the Staggies’ youth setup where he will work under academy director Gordon Duff.

McLeod said: “It’s fantastic to be offered this opportunity. It is an area that club really wants to develop, and I am really enthusiastic about what we can do and how we can begin to build a strong structure here for years to come.

“We all know there is great talent within the Highlands, and I look forward to working with our new recruitment team to find the next crop of young players that we hope will go on and represent the club in the future.”

Duff said: “We are delighted to have John on board. He has a strong knowledge of football in the Highlands and has really invested in himself and his skillset since his playing career ended.

“John is hungry and has a real desire to make this a successful field for the club so that our academy can continue to prosper and produce young talent.”

