Ross County appoint former Buckie Thistle striker John McLeod as head of academy recruitment

Ross County have appointed former Buckie Thistle striker John McLeod as the club’s new head of academy recruitment.

McLeod, who also played for Fort William and Brora Rangers, announced earlier this summer he was retiring at the age of 32 following a prolonged struggle with injury.

The forward was a renowned goalscorer in the Highland League, with an impressive haul of 46 goals helping the Jags win the Highland League title in 2017.

✍️ Club News Ross County FC are excited to announce the appointment of John McLeod as the Club's new Head of Academy Recruitment. — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) September 13, 2021

Having undertaken a range of courses with the Scottish FA to gain qualifications in scouting and talent identification, he will now link up with the Staggies’ youth setup where he will work under academy director Gordon Duff.

McLeod said: “It’s fantastic to be offered this opportunity. It is an area that club really wants to develop, and I am really enthusiastic about what we can do and how we can begin to build a strong structure here for years to come.

“We all know there is great talent within the Highlands, and I look forward to working with our new recruitment team to find the next crop of young players that we hope will go on and represent the club in the future.”

Duff said: “We are delighted to have John on board. He has a strong knowledge of football in the Highlands and has really invested in himself and his skillset since his playing career ended.

“John is hungry and has a real desire to make this a successful field for the club so that our academy can continue to prosper and produce young talent.”