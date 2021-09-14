Former Staggies join Ross County academy

Former Ross County players Kenny Gilbert and Dave Mackay have joined the club’s academy.

Former Buckie Thistle player John McLeod was appointed head of academy recruitment on Monday and he will be joined by lead area scouts Gilbert and Mackay.

Gilbert will scout Aberdeen city and Shire areas while Mackay will aupport McLeod by covering the Ross-shire area.

Gary Souter will fulfil the same role for Moray with Gordon Clark filling the same role in Caithness and Sutherland.

Academy volunteers Lewis MacLean and Graeme Sutherland will join David Ross in supporting the club’s efforts in producing players from the academy.