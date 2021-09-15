Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 16th 2021
Sport / Football / Ross County

Malky Mackay calls on Ross County to convert creditable performances into victories

By Andy Skinner
September 15, 2021, 10:30 pm
Malky Mackay
Malky Mackay

Ross County manager Malky Mackay says the Staggies must back up their promising recent performances by securing an elusive first Premiership win of the season.

County host Hearts on Saturday, having not yet recorded a victory in their opening five matches.

Mackay has been impressed by some of the Staggies’ recent displays against some of the top sides in the country however, which have seen them pick up draws against St Johnstone and Aberdeen.

Although Saturday’s opponents are third in the table and still unbeaten, Mackay knows his side’s wait for a victory must end sooner rather than later.

Ross County claimed a 1-1 draw against Aberdeen at Pittodrie last month.

Mackay said: “We’ve got to win games, without a doubt, but when I look at performances there are situations where I think we could have done better.

“We’ve spoken about it and it has been a tough run of fixtures.

“It was a run that people tipped us to take no points from, to be honest with you.

“But if you look at our performances, we’ve just gone toe-to-toe with Celtic, Aberdeen and Rangers and, over the piece, not disgraced ourselves.

“As far as winning games goes, the more we keep doing the correct things – and we’ve done them against the top teams – when we get in among the group of clubs around us, that’s when I really expect us to come to the fore.”

Mackay has previously spoken of his belief in using video analysis to debrief after matches, as part of the Staggies’ preparation for their next match.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay.

Despite County falling to a 3-0 defeat to Celtic at Parkhead on Saturday, Mackay felt there were plenty moments of encouragement which he hopes to carry into this weekend’s match against the Jambos.

Mackay added: “What I’m doing in the debriefs on a Monday morning is showing them the good and the bad and getting them to talk about it.

“It isn’t a name-and-shame, but it becomes self-critique and they end up talking among themselves about what they have just been shown.

“I think that’s the best way, as it is done in other sports. It is established that if you tell someone something, 10% remember three days later, but if you show them it with video it is upwards of 70%.

“That picture is in their minds for the next time they go out and play.

“We had the chat on which parts of the Parkhead performance we could have improved upon, and also the good bits, including the amount of counter-attacks we had and times it broke down on the final pass.

“It is all about having that belief to stick to the gameplan, to keep listening to the way we want them to play to cause the opposition issues.

“Then it is all about the last thing they do being the best thing they do – that final pass or cut-back has to have the correct weight on it

“Whatever you do with it, it has to be the best they can do because we’re getting into the right areas.”

