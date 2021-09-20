Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 20th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Ross County

Ross County fan view: Ashley Maynard-Brewer stakes claim to be Staggies’ number one goalkeeper this season

By Peter Mackay
September 20, 2021, 6:00 am
Ashley Maynard-Brewer.
Ashley Maynard-Brewer.

Could Ashley Maynard-Brewer establish himself as Ross County’s number one goalkeeper this season?

The Charlton loanee made his debut in the Ross County XI against Hearts, and the call from Malky Mackay, which saw him drop existing number one goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw, caused a bit of controversy when the team was revealed.

Laidlaw being left out of the side may not be a random act – the stopper has had a dip in form recently, which included fumbles in the matches against Rangers and Aberdeen.

In his first match in a County shirt, Maynard-Brewer impressed. So much so that he was awarded the man of the match over an electric Blair Spittal, who netted twice.

Despite conceding two goals, the young Australian goalkeeper made a large number of good saves. With very minimal game experience at a level equal to the Premiership, he looked comfortable and seemed unfazed by awkward situations.

Most notably, he got down incredibly well and made a strong right-handed save from a Armand Gnandulliet shot which was well struck.

Maynard-Brewer is similar to Laidlaw in the fact his shot-stopping seems very strong, however, he seems to be more comfortable at set-plays and always looks to come and claim or punch the ball.

In recent seasons, Laidlaw has been tested by other goalkeepers and found himself on the bench on the odd occasion, but he has always managed to come back stronger and win the battle for the number one jersey.

Ross County’s Ross Laidlaw.

However, if Maynard-Brewer can maintain his strong start, Mackay and his coaching staff will have a real headache when deciding who to play.

If this is to be a season where County don’t have a nailed-on number one goalkeeper, it could cause issues in the backline, but it may also push both goalkeepers to perform at their best.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]