Jack Baldwin feels a victory is all Ross County’s start to the Premiership campaign has lacked

Jack Baldwin reckons a victory is all Ross County are lacking to show for their recent performances.

The Staggies have taken three points from a difficult run of six opening Premiership fixtures, however, a first win still eludes them ahead of today’s trip to Motherwell.

Englishman Baldwin feels the Dingwall side have shown up well against some of the top sides in the country, but he is determined to convert it into a first triumph of the campaign.

Baldwin said: “I feel we are in a good place because we have taken a lot of positives from recent games.

“We have created chances against some of the top teams in the league.

“We were unlucky not to win at the death against Hearts on Saturday, but the two goals we conceded were a deflection and a brilliant free-kick from the lad.

“We defended well and we held out pretty well.

“I also feel we can do better, because we have just missed out on some games, with silly goals we could have prevented ourselves.

“Getting that first man would be massive for the group, just to give us that belief we are a good team and we can produce good results. It would be confirmation of where we are as a team.”

Baldwin has featured in County’s last three matches since his move from Bristol Rovers, coming on as a substitute for his debut in the 1-1 draw against Aberdeen before starting against Celtic and Hearts.

Although the switch to Scotland has brought him to new territory, Baldwin knows what to expect when he comes up against a Well side managed by his former Salford City boss Graham Alexander, and familiar opponents in the form of Kevin van Veen and Kaiyne Woolery.

Baldwin is confident he can rise to the challenge, adding: “I played against Van Veen when he was at Scunthorpe and Woolery when he was at Tranmere.

“Van Veen’s debut was on television. I stuck it on and the commentator was praising him. That is not arrogance on my behalf, but it is a challenge I have faced time and time again in my career and it is not one I will shy away from.

“If a striker is in a good run of form then fair to play to them, but it doesn’t mean we can’t impose our game on them.

“It is nothing I haven’t faced before, if I do get the nod to start.

“It will be a physical challenge and one we will need to stand up to.

“Having played under Graham Alexander, when I was on-loan at Salford, I kind of understand how he wants the game to be played and what he will expect from his players.

“It will be a good battle and a good test. They are challenges we defenders should relish.”

Baldwin’s switch to Scotland could have materialised earlier, with former Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes having been keen to take him to Pittodrie in 2018.

Baldwin says the opportunity was not right for him at the time, with the 28-year-old adding: “It was something that we had a conversation about at the time. I spoke to my wife about it.

“I had lived in Hartlepool as a young lad and it was four hours from home – but Aberdeen was a 10-hour drive.

“There were conversations, but nothing that really developed into too much of a possibility.”