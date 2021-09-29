Malky Mackay feels Jordan White has been pivotal focal point for Ross County

Ross County manager Malky Mackay has praised the contribution of forward Jordan White to the Staggies’ attacking play.

White has led the line for the Staggies throughout the season, having started all seven league matches so far.

Although his only league goal came from the spot in a 4-2 defeat at home to Rangers, in addition to a strike in the Premier Sports Cup against Montrose in July, Mackay feels White has proven his importance to the Staggies’ side through his role in creating chances for team-mates.

Mackay said: “Jordan is a terrific young man. Since day one of pre-season he has embraced everything I have asked of him.

“The week before we came back in here I was driving along in Inverness and I saw him out running when we hadn’t been introduced.

“He has come up here and he made a big impact in the second half of last season as far as I’m aware.

“He’s one of the leaders, he’s one of the guys that’s first to open his mouth in the dressing room. He talks in the debriefs and he speaks out in training. He works harder than most.

“At the moment he probably isn’t getting that end product of sticking the ball in the net, but every goal we have scored or chance we have created, he has been involved in it.

“We have seen he is a real handful for some really good centre-backs in this division.”

Former Hamilton Accies player Ross Callachan has been among the most advanced midfield players in providing support for White.

Callachan netted nine goals for Accies last term, and Mackay reckons it is only a matter of time before the summer signing gets off the mark for the Staggies.

He added: “I was talking to Ross last week, and without it being too much of a stretch of the imagination he could be on six goals.

“He has had two clearances off the line and two from under the bar in four games.

“He could have had a reasonable shout at a hat-trick against Hearts.

“These are the fine details we need to make sure we get right, quite clearly. If we were not creating them I would be worrying, but we are.”

All of Mackay’s 12 summer signings, with the exception of injured left-back Jake Vokins, have now made their league debut for the Dingwall outfit.

The Staggies boss feels his squad is becoming increasingly settled, as they aim to record their first league win of the campaign in Saturday’s trip to Dundee United.

Mackay added: “I look at the back and see Jack Baldwin slip into place like a dream since he has come into the club.

“We have had another couple of debuts in recent weeks, with Ashley Maynard-Brewer in goals and Alex Robertson has played his first two league games.

“We will get to a point where that’s stopping.”