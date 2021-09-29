Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 29th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Ross County

Malky Mackay feels Jordan White has been pivotal focal point for Ross County

By Andy Skinner
September 29, 2021, 6:00 am
Jordan White.
Ross County manager Malky Mackay has praised the contribution of forward Jordan White to the Staggies’ attacking play.

White has led the line for the Staggies throughout the season, having started all seven league matches so far.

Although his only league goal came from the spot in a 4-2 defeat at home to Rangers, in addition to a strike in the Premier Sports Cup against Montrose in July, Mackay feels White has proven his importance to the Staggies’ side through his role in creating chances for team-mates.

Mackay said: “Jordan is a terrific young man. Since day one of pre-season he has embraced everything I have asked of him.

“The week before we came back in here I was driving along in Inverness and I saw him out running when we hadn’t been introduced.

“He has come up here and he made a big impact in the second half of last season as far as I’m aware.

“He’s one of the leaders, he’s one of the guys that’s first to open his mouth in the dressing room. He talks in the debriefs and he speaks out in training. He works harder than most.

“At the moment he probably isn’t getting that end product of sticking the ball in the net, but every goal we have scored or chance we have created, he has been involved in it.

“We have seen he is a real handful for some really good centre-backs in this division.”

Former Hamilton Accies player Ross Callachan has been among the most advanced midfield players in providing support for White.

Ross Callachan in action against St Johnstone.

Callachan netted nine goals for Accies last term, and Mackay reckons it is only a matter of time before the summer signing gets off the mark for the Staggies.

He added: “I was talking to Ross last week, and without it being too much of a stretch of the imagination he could be on six goals.

“He has had two clearances off the line and two from under the bar in four games.

“He could have had a reasonable shout at a hat-trick against Hearts.

“These are the fine details we need to make sure we get right, quite clearly. If we were not creating them I would be worrying, but we are.”

All of Mackay’s 12 summer signings, with the exception of injured left-back Jake Vokins, have now made their league debut for the Dingwall outfit.

Malky Mackay.

The Staggies boss feels his squad is becoming increasingly settled, as they aim to record their first league win of the campaign in Saturday’s trip to Dundee United.

Mackay added: “I look at the back and see Jack Baldwin slip into place like a dream since he has come into the club.

Jack Baldwin.

“We have had another couple of debuts in recent weeks, with Ashley Maynard-Brewer in goals and Alex Robertson has played his first two league games.

“We will get to a point where that’s stopping.”

