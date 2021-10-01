Harry Clarke thriving in Ross County’s most challenging Premiership tests

Harry Clarke’s early experiences of Scottish football have provided him with the hunger to make the most of his loan spell with Ross County.

Arsenal defender Clarke has been an impressive performer for Malky Mackay’s side, since arriving on a season-long loan in the summer.

County’s start to the season has plunged Englishman Clarke straight into some of the most difficult Premiership tests, having already faced Rangers, Celtic and Hibernian in his first five games.

Although the Staggies have yet to record their first league victory of the campaign, Clarke has drawn inspiration from how his side has approached some of the challenges they have been presented.

Clarke said: “I’m loving it. Obviously, the Celtic game for me stands out, not only playing in front of 60,000 but playing against top players in the league.

“Against Rangers here as well, it was fantastic.

“It is a big test and what I’ve come to this league to do.

“If I had it my way, I’d play the Old Firm every week, but all the matches have been good.

“I think in the Celtic game, a little club like us going out before 60,000 fans after the year that we’ve had and no fans there supporting us, you realise it could be quite daunting.

“But we went there and had something like 10 counter-attacks in the second half and if we put our chances away we could have come away with a draw or a win.

“That shows the character in the team and we just have to keep believing.

“Hopefully, then, we’ll start getting results.”

International break could come at a good time

Although County will not play for another two weeks after Saturday’s trip to Dundee United, Clarke senses it will be a vital month which will see the Staggies play three home games in the space of a fortnight.

He added: “We need to start putting points on the board, and Dundee United will be a tough test away from home but it’s nothing that the team and I won’t stand up to.

“The international break will come at a good time. We’re playing well and if we can go into it with a win everyone can chill out a little bit over the break when some of the boys go away.

“Everyone can then come back and focus on the next game, which will be St Mirren at home.

“We’ve had a tough start against the top five last year in the first five games.

“Now we’ve got – not easy games, but easier games on paper – so it’s a big opportunity.

“I think October is going to be a big, defining month for us, and if we can start picking up wins and more points then we’ll be in a good place.”

Clarke is confident the Staggies’ winless run is not having an adverse effect on their morale, adding: “Not getting wins is going to play on your mind, obviously.

“I’m not going to say it doesn’t affect me personally and other boys, but team morale is good.

“Boys are not coming in with their heads down and feeling sorry for ourselves.

“The manager emphasises that we can do that. We have to refocus on the next game.

“After the Hearts game, the boys are down after conceding the free-kick and not getting the win. A similar kind of thing happened at Motherwell.

“But you can’t just sit and dwell on it.

“It’s disappointing, we should be higher up the table on performances, but you’ve got to get on with it.”