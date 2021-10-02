Ross County refute allegations supporter made racial comment during defeat to Dundee United

Ross County are refuting allegations one of their supporters made a racial comment during today’s Premiership fixture against Dundee United at Tannadice.

The Staggies were defeated 1-0 at Tannadice, with Ilmari Niskanen’s first half strike proving the difference between the sides.

In the immediate aftermath of the goal United midfielder Jeando Fuchs was seen to be in conversation with the home side’s bench, along with referee Don Robertson and fourth official Mike Roncone.

At full-time, United boss Tam Courts was seen to produce a “show racism the red card” t-shirt in front of the away end, with the Tannadice club subsequently confirming they are looking into reports of a racial comment heard from the away end.

Staggies boss Malky Mackay later claimed nearby United stewards and local medical staff, who were consulted about what they had heard, identified the alleged comment as a “derogatory swear word.”

Mackay said: “It appears something was shouted from the stand.

“There has been confusion to what that was because our chief executive and members of the Dundee United staff were in seeing the referee at half-time.

“There had been authorities seeing where our fans were. It appears it was a derogatory swear word that was shouted, that’s coming from Dundee United stewards who are in among them.

“It appears it was misheard from the pitch. Dundee United stewards and medical people have said it was a swear word.”

Amidst the apparent confusion, Mackay questioned United counterpart Courts’ decision to confront the Staggies supporters at full-time.

He added: “I thought it was an interesting thing to do considering he doesn’t know exactly what has happened, neither do I.

“It is clearly premeditated because that red t-shirt isn’t sitting on the bench.

“Considering at half-time that was being explained to both clubs, for a manager to do that was an interesting situation and something that was an interesting judgement call to make.”

Dundee United assistant Liam Fox said: “The club are looking into an accusation and if there’s anything on that you’ll be among the first to know. I didn’t see (Courts coming out with the t-shirt). The conversation we had with Jeando will remain private until there’s an investigation.”