Jack Baldwin looking to draw on home comforts in Ross County’s attempt to kick start season

Ross County defender Jack Baldwin says the Staggies must make the most of the opportunity to kick start their season when they return from the upcoming international break.

County are still without a win from their opening eight league matches, following Saturday’s 1-0 loss against Dundee United.

The defeat keeps the Staggies 11th in the table, but they remain above Dundee on goal difference.

Malky Mackay’s men are approaching a key run of October fixtures, with home matches against St Mirren and Livingston preceding a trip to the bottom-placed Dark Blues, before they end the month with another Victoria Park fixture against Hibernian.

Englishman Baldwin feels County must start backing up strong performances with victories.

He said: “Home form is massive in any league so we will look forward to the games on our home patch.

“Hopefully we can build up some momentum and really turn a corner in these home games with our fans behind us.

“There are key moments that go against us when we are away and they may fall for us at home.

“It is fine margins in games as it showed against Motherwell and Dundee United.

“At key points in the game there is a lapse in concentration that can throw the whole thing off so we will make sure we work hard.

“After the international break we have that string of home games to try to pick up some form.

“It is a results business so we need to put points on the board.”

Although a winning formula has eluded County so far, summer signing Baldwin believes his side can draw on encouragement from their opening run of fixtures.

The 28-year-old added: “There have been a lot of games where we had moments and shown what we can do.

“In recent weeks some of the stuff we have created has been good. We have to take the positives from that and we just have to keep putting in the hard yards on the training ground and it will turn for us eventually.”

Baldwin rued another frustrating afternoon for the Staggies, with goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer at fault for Ilmari Niskanen’s first-half winner.

Although the Staggies produced a dominant second-half performance they were unable to find a way through, with Baldwin adding: “We put ourselves on the back foot in the first half.

“It was a sloppy goal for us to concede on our part but we came out in the second half and created a good few chances.

“I think we deserved at least a point from what we created in the second half.

“It was frustrating not to come away with something at the end.

“When you fail, you have to learn from the mistakes you make.

“But there are plenty of positives to take from the game. We just have to tighten up a bit and the chances will start to go in at the other end.”