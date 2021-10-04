Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, October 4th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Ross County

Jack Baldwin looking to draw on home comforts in Ross County’s attempt to kick start season

By Andy Skinner
October 4, 2021, 6:00 am
Jack Baldwin challenges Peter Pawlett.
Jack Baldwin challenges Peter Pawlett.

Ross County defender Jack Baldwin says the Staggies must make the most of the opportunity to kick start their season when they return from the upcoming international break.

County are still without a win from their opening eight league matches, following Saturday’s 1-0 loss against Dundee United.

The defeat keeps the Staggies 11th in the table, but they remain above Dundee on goal difference.

Malky Mackay’s men are approaching a key run of October fixtures, with home matches against St Mirren and Livingston preceding a trip to the bottom-placed Dark Blues, before they end the month with another Victoria Park fixture against Hibernian.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay.

Englishman Baldwin feels County must start backing up strong performances with victories.

He said: “Home form is massive in any league so we will look forward to the games on our home patch.

“Hopefully we can build up some momentum and really turn a corner in these home games with our fans behind us.

“There are key moments that go against us when we are away and they may fall for us at home.

Jack Baldwin

“It is fine margins in games as it showed against Motherwell and Dundee United.

“At key points in the game there is a lapse in concentration that can throw the whole thing off so we will make sure we work hard.

“After the international break we have that string of home games to try to pick up some form.

“It is a results business so we need to put points on the board.”

Although a winning formula has eluded County so far, summer signing Baldwin believes his side can draw on encouragement from their opening run of fixtures.

The 28-year-old added: “There have been a lot of games where we had moments and shown what we can do.

“In recent weeks some of the stuff we have created has been good. We have to take the positives from that and we just have to keep putting in the hard yards on the training ground and it will turn for us eventually.”

Baldwin rued another frustrating afternoon for the Staggies, with goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer at fault for Ilmari Niskanen’s first-half winner.

Although the Staggies produced a dominant second-half performance they were unable to find a way through, with Baldwin adding: “We put ourselves on the back foot in the first half.

“It was a sloppy goal for us to concede on our part but we came out in the second half and created a good few chances.

“I think we deserved at least a point from what we created in the second half.

“It was frustrating not to come away with something at the end.

“When you fail, you have to learn from the mistakes you make.

“But there are plenty of positives to take from the game. We just have to tighten up a bit and the chances will start to go in at the other end.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]