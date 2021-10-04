Ross County fan view: Next three games crucial for the Staggies

When a team is stuck in a bad run of form, there are usually glimmers of hope that things will improve, and that the unlucky, winless baton will be passed on to another unfortunate side.

Before facing Dundee United, this was certainly how it seemed for the Staggies.

There had been strong segments of their performances here and there in various fixtures – and it seemed like the game against United could finally be the match in which the positives aligned.

This wasn’t the case as Ross County suffered another defeat.

Starting with an exciting attacking quartet, County begun solidly. The Staggies created a few chances, but the game seemed on the slow and lethargic side as the attacking movements didn’t flow as well as we have seen in recent weeks.

Dundee United winger Ilmari Niskanen was given too much freedom to find a slither of space in behind the County defence.

At a tight angle he unleashed a shot towards Ashley Maynard-Brewer. The Australian goalkeeper attempted to deflect the ball behind with his arms, but he failed to get his whole body behind the ball. The strike ricocheted off his arms and ended up in the back of the net.

The young goalkeeper undoubtedly should have done better, and his reaction showed that he is well aware of that.

He threw his arms upon his head in disbelief that he hadn’t managed to keep it out.

The stopper had another strong game (with the exception of the goal) but Ross Laidlaw will be hoping the mishap allows him an opportunity to force his way back into the side.

With eight games played and no wins on the board for Ross County, they remain as just one of two teams who are yet to be victorious.

It’s not time to panic yet, but the longer County go without winning the more challenging it will become to haul themselves back up the table.

The next three games should be viewed as Ross County’s most favourable to gain three points.

As has been the case all campaign, it isn’t going to be simple task. Malky Mackay must find something within the group during the international break to end the winless run.