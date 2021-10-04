Malky Mackay says international break can prepare Ross County for crucial upcoming period

Ross County manager Malky Mackay aims to make the most of the international break as he seeks a winning formula.

County are without a win from their opening eight league matches, following their 1-0 defeat to Dundee United at Tannadice on Saturday.

The Staggies return from the break with back-to-back home matches, against St Mirren and Livingston, before completing the first round of fixtures with a midweek trip to bottom-placed Dundee.

Mackay is intent on ensuring the Staggies are ready for the crucial upcoming period, and he said: “It will probably allow us to break it down and do more unit work this time.

“The international break before was all about fitness work and getting us up to speed. The boys are up to speed, we could see at the weekend where they are and that’s great credit to Liam Jukes, our head of sports science, and Willie Nolan, our head of medicine.

“We have a group that are in a good place in terms of fitness and being up to speed.

“This one will be more concerned with breaking them into the forwards, midfielders and defenders looking at clips and doing some work that’s more tactical than anything else.

“We get a chance to give them a chance to see their families and have a couple of rest days as well.”

Despite County losing their last two matches, against United and Motherwell, Mackay is confident his side has the firepower to avert their winless run.

He added: “To have 55% possession in the second half, to create the number of chances we did, I am disappointed in that respect.

“I think we could have come away with not just a point, but all three, especially after that second half performance.

“We are getting chances and I think the three headers, one goes over the bar, two go into the goalkeeper’s hands from five yards. Either side of him then it is a goal.

“Young Joe Hungbo had an incredible strike which hit the post and then he had another he dragged just wide.

“If we weren’t creating chances, I would be worried. If we were battered, it would be a different story.

“But we are coming to grounds and being on the front foot and we are a match for anyone.

“We just need a bit of luck in front of goal.”

Mackay bemoaned goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer’s blunder which allowed United striker Ilmari Niskanen to net the decisive goal on Saturday, adding: “I thought we started really well in the first 20 minutes and we got behind them a few times.

“It was a mistake for the goal, it is a ball fired through which should go through to the goalkeeper.

“Our player headed it back into an area and allowed the break on us.

“Our goalkeeper has held his hands up to his part in it as well.”