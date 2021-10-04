Dundee United claim they have corroborated allegation Jeando Fuchs was racially abused by Ross County fans

Dundee United claim they have corroborated an allegation Ross County supporters racially abused midfielder Jeando Fuchs.

The Tannadice club have been investigating Fuchs’ claim he heard a racist remark from the Staggies support during Saturday’s encounter between the sides.

Following Imari Niskanen’s goal, which was the difference between the sides, Fuchs was seen to be in conversation with the home side’s bench, along with referee Don Robertson and fourth official Mike Roncone.

United claim they now have evidence to back up the Cameroonian midfielder’s claims, and have submitted findings to the Scottish FA and SPFL.

It comes after County chief executive Steven Ferguson released a statement claiming nearby Dundee United stewards confirmed no racist language had been used, however swearing and foul language had been.

Ferguson’s statement also criticised the actions of United head coach Thomas Courts, who produced a “show racism the red card” t-shirt in front of the County supporters immediately after the game.

Ross County confirmed they will be making no further comment on the situation at this stage.