Tuesday, October 5th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Ross County

Dundee United claim they have corroborated allegation Jeando Fuchs was racially abused by Ross County fans

By Andy Skinner
October 4, 2021, 8:18 pm Updated: October 4, 2021, 8:53 pm
Jeando Fuchs.
Dundee United claim they have corroborated an allegation Ross County supporters racially abused midfielder Jeando Fuchs.

The Tannadice club have been investigating Fuchs’ claim he heard a racist remark from the Staggies support during Saturday’s encounter between the sides.

BRECHIN, SCOTLAND – JULY 03: Dundee United’s Jeando Fuchs (centre) is tackled by Brechin’s Blerti Jacci during a pre-season friendly match between Brechin City and Dundee United at Glebe Park, on July 03, 2021, in Brechin, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Following Imari Niskanen’s goal, which was the difference between the sides, Fuchs was seen to be in conversation with the home side’s bench, along with referee Don Robertson and fourth official Mike Roncone.

United claim they now have evidence to back up the Cameroonian midfielder’s claims, and have submitted findings to the Scottish FA and SPFL.

Steven Ferguson.

It comes after County chief executive Steven Ferguson released a statement claiming nearby Dundee United stewards confirmed no racist language had been used, however swearing and foul language had been.

Ferguson’s statement also criticised the actions of United head coach Thomas Courts, who produced a “show racism the red card” t-shirt in front of the County supporters immediately after the game.

Ross County confirmed they will be making no further comment on the situation at this stage.

