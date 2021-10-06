Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Jordan Tillson feels break will allow Ross County to refocus in search for Malky Mackay’s first league win

By Andy Skinner
October 6, 2021, 10:30 pm
Jordan Tillson in action for Ross County.
Ross County midfielder Jordan Tillson aims to use the international break to hit the reset button in the Staggies’ Premiership campaign.

County are still searching for their first league win after eight matches, with back-to-back home fixtures against St Mirren and Livingston next up.

Englishman Tillson is among the players to have stayed on from last season’s successful battle against relegation, with manager Malky Mackay having since brought in 12 players following his arrival in the summer.

Despite the lack of victories, Tillson has been encouraged with the way the Staggies squad have adapted to Mackay’s approach and he feels the extra time on the training pitch can help them to discover a winning formula.

Malky Mackay.

Tillson said: “We have had a lot of bodies come in since the start of the season.

“Everyone has taken the manager’s words and advice on how he wants to play.

“We have stuck to the gameplan he wants, and this gives us the chance to have a little reset to work on some stuff and get ready for the next few games.

“It allows him to reiterate things we have been working on, and gives us time to do things we wouldn’t have the chance to do during the week if we had a game to build up to.”

Tillson, who arrived from Exeter City in January 2020, hopes the backing of the Dingwall crowd can help his side back to winning ways in the coming weeks.

He added: “It’s always nice to play at home, back in front of a home crowd.

“It’s important to have the fans back in the stadium after Covid.

“It was only the first eight games I was here that the crowds were in, and then it all changed.

“I can imagine it has been hard for the fans, they have had to pay their subscriptions and not all of them will have had access to it.

“It makes it easier when we’re at home with fans behind us.”

Ross County midfielder Jordan Tillson.

During the downtime away from the training ground, Tillson aims to make the most of his Highland surroundings to refresh his mind ahead of an important period of matches.

The 28-year-old added: “We have a couple of days off this weekend, so it will be nice to catch up after quite a busy period.

“I was going to go home, but I’m quite settled and happy up here. It’s quite nice to just have a couple of days with the family, as we have had quite a few away games recently.

“I have been quite a long way around the Highlands. I have been past Brora, although not quite as far as Wick.

“It’s beautiful, and especially when the weather is so nice.”

