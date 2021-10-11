Regan Charles-Cook benefitting from faith shown by Ross County boss Malky Mackay

Regan Charles-Cook feels having the faith of manager Malky Mackay will help him to produce his best form for Ross County this season.

Winger Charles-Cook has enjoyed a strong start to the campaign, starting all eight of County’s league matches and netting twice.

Staggies boss Mackay recently praised the 24-year-old’s recent displays, but indicated he expected more improvement to come from him with a sustained run in the side.

Having arrived from Gillingham last summer, Charles-Cook made just nine league starts during the tenures of both Stuart Kettlewell and John Hughes.

Charles-Cook says he is already reaping the benefits of the belief instilled in him by Mackay.

He said: “The manager has huge belief in me and tells me that all the time.

“It’s not just him, but all the staff behind him. They do a lot of work with us individually in the way we look at games and look at what areas we can impact.

“It is a huge credit to the staff and manager, having belief in me and playing me a lot more this season.

“I just want to keep giving them the positive benefits of that trust in me.

“I know that myself and the manager sees me every day on the training pitch. He’s always telling me there’s a lot more I can produce.

“The first thing a player needs is self-belief, and I know myself there’s a good 30% more to come.

“The more games I play and when the wins follow, the team will get more confidence and so will I.

“I’ve no doubt we’re going to push further forward.”

Winger savouring role in ‘Ross County fast break’

Charles-Cook was awarded with international recognition during the summer, winning his first three caps for Grenada during the Concacaf Gold Cup.

The former Arsenal youth player feels he is quickly adapting to Mackay’s style of play, adding: “It is a huge confidence boost to me to be involved a lot. I’m creating chances and scoring goals, and I just want it to carry on.

“I know I can produce a lot more. It is still the early part of the season, but I’m feeling really confident and positive about what’s in store.

“Last season was stop-start for me. When you have a run of games, for one thing you feel a lot fitter.

“Getting up and down the pitch, from one end to another – we call it the Ross County fast break.

“It is a big plus to have that extra fitness in the locker with a run of games. It adds to confidence because you’re producing more.”

Charles-Cook is confident the Staggies can end their search for a first league win, with back-to-back home games against St Mirren and Livingston following the international break.

He added: “We really look positive going forward.

“We look really strong all around the pitch, but it is just wee mistakes that we need to cut out – little tweaks here and there.

“Once we do that, I’ve no doubt that points will start to be added to the board.”