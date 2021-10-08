Jeando Fuchs: Dundee United await SPFL and Police Scotland response following ‘rigorous and full investigation’ into alleged racial abuse

Dundee United are awaiting an update from the SPFL and Police Scotland after submitting their findings into the alleged racial abuse of Jeando Fuchs in a match against Ross County.

The Tannadice club mounted an investigation into the alleged incident immediately after last weekend’s win over Ross County, during which Fuchs was seen in discussions with the United bench and the match officials following the Tangerines’ opening goal.

At full-time, United head coach Tam Courts displayed a “Show Racism the Red Card” T-shirt on the pitch, leading County to release a statement refuting the suggestion that Fuchs had been racially targeted by a member of the visiting support.

The club said: “Dundee United have completed a rigorous and full investigation into the allegation of racial abuse towards Jeando Fuchs and also attempted to identify the person(s) responsible.

“Our findings have been passed onto the SPFL and Police Scotland and we await any further update.

“We would like to thank supporters of both clubs who came forward voluntarily to provide valuable and significant detailed information about the incident.

“We also thank the match officials for their professional and compassionate handling of the incident.

“Jeando was visibly upset by what he heard and has been fully supported by the club throughout the process. He would like to express his gratitude to everyone who has shown support to him and his family.

“We find racism and all forms of discriminatory behaviour towards players, staff, officials and/or spectators completely unacceptable and in any instance when one of our players feels the need to approach the bench and/or the officials to complain about racial comments, we will investigate fully.

“Dundee United will continue to stand up against racist behaviour and will use our privileged position as a leading community club to spread the message that football is for all.

“Whether by taking the knee, education through diversity training, supporting the month of action by SRTRC (Show Racism the Red Card) or by simply raising a ‘Show Racism the Red Card’ t-shirt, we will do what we think is right to raise awareness that racism is simply not acceptable.”