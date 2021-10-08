Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Jeando Fuchs: Dundee United await SPFL and Police Scotland response following ‘rigorous and full investigation’ into alleged racial abuse

By Sean Hamilton
October 8, 2021, 8:04 pm
Ross County's Harry Paton (right) is challenged by Dundee Utd's Jeando Fuchs (left) during the Premiership match.
Dundee United are awaiting an update from the SPFL and Police Scotland after submitting their findings into the alleged racial abuse of Jeando Fuchs in a match against Ross County.

The Tannadice club mounted an investigation into the alleged incident immediately after last weekend’s win over Ross County, during which Fuchs was seen in discussions with the United bench and the match officials following the Tangerines’ opening goal.

At full-time, United head coach Tam Courts displayed a “Show Racism the Red Card” T-shirt on the pitch, leading County to release a statement refuting the suggestion that Fuchs had been racially targeted by a member of the visiting support.

The club said: “Dundee United have completed a rigorous and full investigation into the allegation of racial abuse towards Jeando Fuchs and also attempted to identify the person(s) responsible.

“Our findings have been passed onto the SPFL and Police Scotland and we await any further update.

“We would like to thank supporters of both clubs who came forward voluntarily to provide valuable and significant detailed information about the incident.

“We also thank the match officials for their professional and compassionate handling of the incident.

“Jeando was visibly upset by what he heard and has been fully supported by the club throughout the process. He would like to express his gratitude to everyone who has shown support to him and his family.

“We find racism and all forms of discriminatory behaviour towards players, staff, officials and/or spectators completely unacceptable and in any instance when one of our players feels the need to approach the bench and/or the officials to complain about racial comments, we will investigate fully.

“Dundee United will continue to stand up against racist behaviour and will use our privileged position as a leading community club to spread the message that football is for all.

“Whether by taking the knee, education through diversity training, supporting the month of action by SRTRC (Show Racism the Red Card) or by simply raising a ‘Show Racism the Red Card’ t-shirt, we will do what we think is right to raise awareness that racism is simply not acceptable.”

