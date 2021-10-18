Harry Clarke calls for Ross County to take ownership when they host Livingston in crunch encounter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Harry Clarke calls for Ross County to take ownership when they host Livingston in crunch encounter

By Andy Skinner
October 18, 2021, 6:00 am
Harry Clarke.
Harry Clarke.

Ross County defender Harry Clarke has called for the Staggies to take ownership of their crucial Premiership match against Livingston this weekend.

The Staggies were defeated 3-2 by St Mirren on Saturday, meaning they are now bottom of the table without a victory from their opening nine matches.

On-loan Arsenal defender Clarke says a poor first half in which County conceded three cheap goals left them with too much to do, despite a much-improved performance after the break.

Clarke has called for the Staggies to replicate their second half showing from the start when they host Livi, who are four points ahead of them ahead of their Dingwall encounter on Saturday.

Clarke said: “In the Livingston game, we have to start from the first whistle like we did in the second half.

“It shouldn’t take three goals conceded, or the manager speaking at half-time.

“We have got to take ownership and cut out the individual mistakes.

“My man scored from the corner – I’ve got to hold my hands up and say it’s not good enough.

Marcus Fraser celebrates netting for St Mirren.

“I never make excuses. I’ve just got to hold my hands up and learn from it, and I think everyone has to do that.

“We are not going to sit down and feel sorry for ourselves. It comes to a point when we need to start winning games, otherwise the longer it goes on, the harder it gets.”

Clarke says the first-half display, which saw County trail 3-1 at half-time, left them with a mountain to climb.

He added: “We didn’t start well and in the second half we gave ourselves too much to do. We were climbing a mountain after the first half.

“It’s easy to play against a team when you are a couple of goals down and the shackles come off, because you’ve got freedom and everyone grows in confidence.

“We can’t keep starting poor and conceding like this and getting a kick up the backside.

“We had chances. We hit the woodwork a few times. But they took their chances and we gifted them goals with individual mistakes. Now we have to put this behind us and move on.”

Clarke was an impressive performer at right-back, showing a keen willingness to support the Staggies’ attack and providing the assist for Alex Iacovitti’s second half header.

Ross County defender Harry Clarke.

The 20-year-old added: “I’m enjoying my role and having the freedom to go forward. The manager wants me overlapping and bombing on, showing what I can do at that end of the pitch.

“But it’s hard to look for positives after we have lost, but I am enjoying it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]