Fan view: Ross County facing tough uphill battle after worst league start

Disastrous, woeful, messy. Just some of the adjectives which could fit the bill to describe Ross County’s display against St Mirren.

Nothing seemed to settle for County in the opening stages as the Buddies midfield swarmed the home side and dominated everything.

County were caused serious problems by St Mirren’s wing-backs, who pushed up incredibly high, acting as out-and-out wingers.

Home full-backs Jack Burroughs and Harry Clarke were very exposed at times, and it was made evident for all to see that they aren’t full-backs by trade.

The defending from Ross County throughout the game was suspect, but the manner in which St Mirren grabbed their third goal was slightly embarrassing from a Staggies perspective.

Jack Baldwin, who captained the side, completely misjudged his positioning and ducked under the ball in hope that it would run through to the goalkeeper. The ball landed between him and a stranded Ashley Maynard-Brewer, allowing Scott Tanser to nip in and score.

It was painful and infuriating to watch such a low standard of defending, which we have seen one too many times this season.

Having now played nine matches without a win and only gaining points from three draws, this has been Ross County’s worst ever start to a league campaign.

Concerns weren’t overly pronounced after the Dundee United game due to the performances still being good in parts. However, panic and unrest is starting to settle in for some fans, with County on the brink of playing a full quarter without a victory.

Many supporters took to social media to express their concern over Malky Mackay’s tactics, with pressure starting to mount on the manager.

Nine games into the league campaign, Ross County find themselves facing a tough uphill battle. The Staggies have the worst goal difference in the league and they are now three points adrift of Dundee at bottom.