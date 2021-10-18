Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ross County

Fan view: Ross County facing tough uphill battle after worst league start

By Peter Mackay
October 18, 2021, 11:45 am
St Mirren's Scott Tanser makes it 3-1 following a Ross County defensive mix-up.
St Mirren's Scott Tanser makes it 3-1 following a Ross County defensive mix-up.

Disastrous, woeful, messy. Just some of the adjectives which could fit the bill to describe Ross County’s display against St Mirren.

Nothing seemed to settle for County in the opening stages as the Buddies midfield swarmed the home side and dominated everything.

County were caused serious problems by St Mirren’s wing-backs, who pushed up incredibly high, acting as out-and-out wingers.

Home full-backs Jack Burroughs and Harry Clarke were very exposed at times, and it was made evident for all to see that they aren’t full-backs by trade.

The defending from Ross County throughout the game was suspect, but the manner in which St Mirren grabbed their third goal was slightly embarrassing from a Staggies perspective.

Jack Baldwin, who captained the side, completely misjudged his positioning and ducked under the ball in hope that it would run through to the goalkeeper. The ball landed between him and a stranded Ashley Maynard-Brewer, allowing Scott Tanser to nip in and score.

It was painful and infuriating to watch such a low standard of defending, which we have seen one too many times this season.

Having now played nine matches without a win and only gaining points from three draws, this has been Ross County’s worst ever start to a league campaign.

Concerns weren’t overly pronounced after the Dundee United game due to the performances still being good in parts. However, panic and unrest is starting to settle in for some fans, with County on the brink of playing a full quarter without a victory.

Many supporters took to social media to express their concern over Malky Mackay’s tactics, with pressure starting to mount on the manager.

Nine games into the league campaign, Ross County find themselves facing a tough uphill battle. The Staggies have the worst goal difference in the league and they are now three points adrift of Dundee at bottom.

 

