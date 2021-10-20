Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Malky Mackay says repeated mistakes will lead to changes to Ross County side

By Andy Skinner
October 20, 2021, 10:30 pm
Malky Mackay
Malky Mackay

Ross County manager Malky Mackay will give his players the chance to bounce back from individual mistakes – unless they continue to occur.

The Staggies have been undone by costly defensive errors in their last two matches, which have seen them fall to defeats against Dundee United and St Mirren.

Following Saturday’s 3-2 defeat to the Buddies, on-loan Arsenal player Harry Clarke held his hands up for losing his man at a corner in the build-up to the Paisley side’s second goal.

Fellow defender Jack Baldwin was also at fault for the third goal, when he allowed a long ball from Saints goalkeeper Jak Alnwick to bounce straight through to the onrushing Scott Tanser.

Although Mackay is prepared to give players an opportunity to redeem themselves, he says he will have no option but to make changes if mistakes continue to be repeated.

Mackay said: “You hope over a period, people learn. Like anything, if they keep making the same mistake, they have to come out of the team and you reassess where things are.

“We’ve had three or four crazy deflections, and we’ve had three or four very individualistic mistakes.

“If we can cut those out, we then get to the point where somebody has to work hard to score a goal against us.

“If we make it harder for teams to score against us, we’re going to see improvements and be better.”

Mackay praises impact of newly-signed defensive pair

Speaking specifically about Baldwin and Clarke, the Staggies boss has backed the pair to respond strongly.

Mackay has otherwise been impressed with their impact since making the switch to Victoria Park in the summer, adding: He added: “There are times you can’t legislate for certain things. The third goal against St Mirren was one.

Jack Baldwin

“Jack Baldwin’s a good player. In the space of two weeks, he’s headed one when he should have let it go and he’s not headed another when he should have.

“But you don’t captain teams in England and play 300 games without being a good player. I’ve seen it already.

“I can’t legislate for Harry Clarke losing his man at the second goal and he knows that as well. He’s been so good for us.

Harry Clarke.

“You have to get it out on the table. There’s no point in hiding from that.

“My belief has always been there is no magic wand in football. It is hard work.

“It comes in the work out there on the pitch, in the culture which I drive in there, making sure they all live to a certain standard.”

Mackay hopes repeated efforts to draw players’ attention to errors can pay off.

He added: “In terms of individual errors, what you do is show them. It isn’t easy viewing because I’ve been there myself.

“The manager is about to flick something on and you’re thinking: ‘this is me, this next bit’.

“You want to disappear behind your chair.

“It’s purely education. It is the exact same as any other profession, you’re learning your trade.

“We put it up on the board, watch it, and point out what they should have done.

“You don’t tell them, you ask them. You want to know if they’re actually getting it or not.

“The visual side is striking – once you see it, that’s when it sticks in the mind as a little picture for the next time.

“Over a period of years, I’ve seen that’s where most people learn. Next time, the wee alarm bell is ringing in there.”

