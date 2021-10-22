Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Malky Mackay relaxed about Ross County’s pressure to get points against Livingston

By Andy Skinner
October 22, 2021, 10:30 pm
Ross County manager Malky Mackay says the respective league positions add no extra pressure to today’s Premiership encounter with Livingston.

David Martindale’s men make the trip to Dingwall looking to follow up an impressive 3-0 win at St Johnstone last weekend.

That result moved the 10th placed Lions four points ahead of the bottom-placed Staggies, with the opportunity to further detach the Dingwall men with another victory today.

County have yet to record a win from their opening nine matches, but Mackay insists the league table provides no added incentive for his side to end that sequence.

Mackay said: “I’m certainly not thinking of that at all, I’m thinking of Livingston coming here and knowing it is going to be a tough game. I know the club reasonably well and they had a terrific result last week.

“I watched the game and the goals were interesting to say the least. It was a great win for them.

“I’d imagine they’re coming here really buoyed, but I don’t think they’ll be taking us lightly, just as we won’t take them lightly.

“It is the next team on the card and one more game for us. We need to make sure we try to win it.”

Mackay says this week’s focus has been on how to execute his gameplan against Livi, however he remains wary of the threats posed by the West Lothian outfit.

He added: “The style is the biggest thing for me. Do we play to a plan? That’s something we are trying to work on together in terms of what strengths the opposition have and what strengths we could have against them.

“That’s getting into the details of the job when we do opposition analysis and how a team play, and what their patterns are, how they hurt teams. We look at how we combat that and how we hurt them.

“It is boiling that down into training sessions and teaching sessions in the days before a game.

“They then have to go and do it on the pitch and it is difficult because you then have 11 players against you at that point who are trying to stop that from happening.”

Defenders closing in on return to action

Mackay is hopeful of having full backs Connor Randall (ankle) and Jake Vokins (metatarsal fracture) in contention within the next fortnight following long-term absences.

Defender Coll Donaldson has not featured since the 3-0 defeat to Hibernian on August 8, with a combination of a groin problem and illness keeping him sidelined.

Mackay says Donaldson remains part of his plans despite centre halves Harry Clarke and Jack Baldwin having since been brought in.

He added: “Coll has had a wee groin tweak from a bounce game we played against Inverness. He just felt a wee tightness in that, and then he was ill last weekend.

“He’s still part of everything that’s here. He trains every day and trains really well and is one of the voices in the dressing room.

“He’s absolutely part of my squad, despite the fact he hasn’t played for the last few weeks.”

