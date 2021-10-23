Alex Iacovitti says Ross County have experience required to turn form around

Ross County defender Alex Iacovitti insists the Staggies have the strength of character required to navigate their way off the bottom of the Premiership.

County are without a win from their opening nine league matches, which has left them three points adrift of Dundee at the foot of the table.

Today’s visitors Livingston are a further point ahead in 10th position.

Iacovitti was part of a Staggies side which successfully escaped relegation last season, despite spending much of the campaign in and around the drop zone.

Manager Malky Mackay added 12 new signings during the summer, but former Nottingham Forest defender Iacovitti feels the squad has the experience required to turn the form around.

Iacovitti said: “There are a lot of strong characters who have been there before, experienced boys as well.

“We know what it takes to get out of this situation, which I’m sure we will do very soon and results will follow.

“It is similar at times to last season, but it’s a new season now.

“There are spells from last season that are similar to this season, but a lot has changed here.

“We want to get that monkey off our back, and once we get there maybe the pressure will ease a little bit, but there’s always pressure.

“In every game you play, wherever you are in the table there is always pressure, so we’re used to that.

“It’s a big game on Saturday, and we will all do our best to get three points.

“We obviously have to believe in the process that we’ve been working on since the start of the season, believe in ourselves, and the results will come.”

This weekend’s game gives the Staggies the opportunity to make up ground on Livi, who are fresh from an impressive 3-0 win over St Johsntone last weekend.

Iacovitti expects a difficult test against David Martindale’s men, who have finished in the top half in the last two seasons.

The 24-year-old added: “They’re a tough team, they press very high and aggressively.

“They’re basic, but effective, and they did well last season.

“We know what to expect from them, but we’re looking forward to the challenge.

“They’ve had a few changes with players and everyone needs to gel, so I’m not too surprised by where they are. Sometimes you get that at the start of the season.”

Defender eager to keep chipping in with goals

Iacovitti showed his goal threat last weekend when he netted against St Mirren, but was unable to prevent the Staggies going down to a 3-2 defeat at Victoria Park.

The former Scotland under-21 international is determined to build on his tally, adding: “I said at the start of the season to everyone in the changing room that I wanted to get more goals.

“Last year I think I got four in all competitions, and I’m on three just now, so my target is to get as many as I can to help the team.

“If that’s something I can do in games then I will be all over that.”

“That’s one of my strengths in the air, so if we can utilise that at set-pieces then I will try my best to get as many as I can for the team.

“The priority for the team is clean sheets of course, but if I can add goals to the team I will do my best to do that too.”