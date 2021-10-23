Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Alex Iacovitti says Ross County have experience required to turn form around

By Andy Skinner
October 23, 2021, 6:00 am
Alex Iacovitti.
Ross County defender Alex Iacovitti insists the Staggies have the strength of character required to navigate their way off the bottom of the Premiership.

County are without a win from their opening nine league matches, which has left them three points adrift of Dundee at the foot of the table.

Today’s visitors Livingston are a further point ahead in 10th position.

Iacovitti was part of a Staggies side which successfully escaped relegation last season, despite spending much of the campaign in and around the drop zone.

Manager Malky Mackay added 12 new signings during the summer, but former Nottingham Forest defender Iacovitti feels the squad has the experience required to turn the form around.

Iacovitti said: “There are a lot of strong characters who have been there before, experienced boys as well.

“We know what it takes to get out of this situation, which I’m sure we will do very soon and results will follow.

“It is similar at times to last season, but it’s a new season now.

“There are spells from last season that are similar to this season, but a lot has changed here.

“We want to get that monkey off our back, and once we get there maybe the pressure will ease a little bit, but there’s always pressure.

“In every game you play, wherever you are in the table there is always pressure, so we’re used to that.

“It’s a big game on Saturday, and we will all do our best to get three points.

“We obviously have to believe in the process that we’ve been working on since the start of the season, believe in ourselves, and the results will come.”

This weekend’s game gives the Staggies the opportunity to make up ground on Livi, who are fresh from an impressive 3-0 win over St Johsntone last weekend.

Iacovitti expects a difficult test against David Martindale’s men, who have finished in the top half in the last two seasons.

The 24-year-old added: “They’re a tough team, they press very high and aggressively.

“They’re basic, but effective, and they did well last season.

“We know what to expect from them, but we’re looking forward to the challenge.

“They’ve had a few changes with players and everyone needs to gel, so I’m not too surprised by where they are. Sometimes you get that at the start of the season.”

Defender eager to keep chipping in with goals

Iacovitti showed his goal threat last weekend when he netted against St Mirren, but was unable to prevent the Staggies going down to a 3-2 defeat at Victoria Park.

The former Scotland under-21 international is determined to build on his tally, adding: “I said at the start of the season to everyone in the changing room that I wanted to get more goals.

“Last year I think I got four in all competitions, and I’m on three just now, so my target is to get as many as I can to help the team.

“If that’s something I can do in games then I will be all over that.”

“That’s one of my strengths in the air, so if we can utilise that at set-pieces then I will try my best to get as many as I can for the team.

“The priority for the team is clean sheets of course, but if I can add goals to the team I will do my best to do that too.”

