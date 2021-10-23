Ross County’s woes compounded as Livingston strike late winner to leave Staggies four points adrift at foot of Premiership

Ross County’s woes show no sign of letting up after Livingston struck in the dying moments to keep the Dingwall men rock bottom of the Premiership.

The Staggies had initially led through Harry Clarke’s sublime opener, but spurned a glorious chance to double their advantage when Jordan White’s penalty was saved by Max Stryjek.

It proved a crucial turning point, as Livi turned the game on its head before the break through goals from Bruce Anderson and Odin Bailey.

County levelled through another spot-kick which was this time converted by Ross Callachan, and they continued to mount pressure in search of a first victory of the campaign.

Although the point would still have kept them bottom, it would have given Malky Mackay’s men a platform to revive their campaign ahead of another crucial match at Dundee on Wednesday.

Tom Parkes’ winner in the fifth minute of stoppage time only compounded the Staggies’ misery however. The result consigns them to a fourth straight defeat – with no wins from their opening 10 fixtures.

It makes for grim reading, with County now four points adrift of the Dark Blues ahead of the vital Dens Park encounter. County’s defensive vulnerabilities were once again laid bare, with Livi netting through their only three efforts on target during the entire game.

County made three changes from the side which went down 3-2 to St Mirren the previous weekend. Alex Samuel, Jack Burroughs and David Cancola made way, with Jordan White, Ben Paton and Joseph Hungbo drafted in.

The Staggies made a lively start, with Regan Charles-Cook first to threaten on six minutes when his low effort from the edge of the box was tipped behind by Max Stryjek.

County did not take long to break the deadlock however, taking the lead in stunning fashion on seven minutes. After a corner was cleared Callachan did well to shield the ball from the advances of two Livi defenders to tee up Clarke, who strode forward before powering a 25-yard drive low beyond the reach of Stryjek.

A number of defensive errors in recent weeks had forced County to chase a way back into the game to no avail. The opener brought a change in dynamic however, as they now needed to stand up to the challenge of preserving their lead.

The early signs were promising, as the Staggies mounted pressure in their attempts to add a second. Blair Spittal saw a long-range strike gathered by Stryjek, while Iacovitti turned an effort wide following Clarke’s throw-in. Hungbo struck an effort wide following an incisive break down the right flank, however the Staggies’ big opportunity arrived on 24 minutes when Charles-Cook was hauled down by Ayo Obileye as he cut across the byline.

White was unable to capitalise however, with his effort read by Stryjek who got down to his left to tip it around the post.

County spurned another fine opportunity on 29 minutes when a Spittal corner picked out Jack Baldwin unmarked, but he sent his free header over the bar.

The Dingwall side’s wastefulness came back to bite them just a minute later, as the visitors levelled with their first attempt at goal. Former Staggie Sean Kelly whipped in a deep delivery from the left, with Anderson left unchallenged to nod past Ashley Maynard-Brewer from close-range.

The goal stunted the Staggies’ prior attacking flair, and they were hit by a further setback just two minutes before the break. The ball broke for Bailey on the edge of the box, before he sent a fine curling effort beyond the reach of Maynard-Brewer.

County took time to get back into their rhythm after the break, but they were handed the perfect chance to draw level on 66 minutes when Hungbo was fouled by Kelly, with Euan Anderson awarding the hosts a second penalty of the afternoon. Callachan this time stepped up, and Stryjek got a strong connection on the effort, it was not enough to prevent the midfielder netting his first Staggies goal.

Given how little had come their way in the second half the victory was County’s for the taking. A decent opportunity fell the way of Harry Paton following a neat lay-off from Robertson, however the Canadian blasted high over the bar.

County rallied for a winner after six minutes were added on, with Iacovitti blazing a Robertson delivery over, however it was the Lions who had the final say five minutes into injury time. Alan Forrest’s free-kick was met by the head of Parkes, whose effort looped over Maynard-Brewer to leave the Staggies rock-bottom.

ROSS COUNTY (4-2-3-1) – Maynard-Brewer 6; Clarke 7, Baldwin 6, Iacovitti 6, B Paton 6; H Paton 6, Callachan 6; Hungbo 8, Spittal 6 (Robertson 59), Charles-Cook 7; White 5 (D Samuel 70). Subs not used – Laidlaw, Cancola, A Samuel, Watson, Burroughs.

LIVINGSTON (4-3-3) – Stryjek 7; Devlin 6, Fitzwater 5 (Parkes 74), Obileye 5, Kelly 6; Holt 6, Omeonga 6 (Williamson 83), Pittman 6; Bailey 6 (McMillan 76), Anderson 6, Montano 5 (Forrest 63). Subs not used – Maley, Sibbald, Kabia.

Referee – Euan Anderson 6

Attendance – 2,566

Man of the match: Joseph Hungbo