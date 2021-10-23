Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Malky Mackay takes full responsibility for Ross County’s position – but remains adamant he is the man to turn it around

By Andy Skinner
October 23, 2021, 6:17 pm
Malky Mackay during Ross County's 3-2 defeat to Livingston.
Ross County manager Malky Mackay maintains the belief he is the man to turn the Staggies’ fortunes around.

County’s 3-2 defeat at home to Livingston leaves the Staggies four points adrift at the foot of the Premiership, without a win from their opening 10 matches.

The Staggies make the trip to Dundee in a vital encounter at Dens Park on Wednesday, with the second-bottom Dark Blues sitting four points ahead of the Dingwall outfit.

Mackay was appointed manager by Victoria Park chairman Roy MacGregor in the summer, before overseeing an overhaul of the squad which saw 12 new players arrive.

Despite the lack of results, Mackay remains convinced the style of play he is trying to implement will bear fruit.

Mackay said: “I believe in the group of players, I believe in the chief executive and I believe in the chairman.

“I suppose all I’m trying to do is show on the pitch what myself and my staff are bringing to the club.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
“After that, it goes outwith anything I can be involved in. That’s something you’ve got to ask someone else.

“I am really proud to be the Ross County manager. It’s a great group of people and a great club, in a great part of the world.

“I will keep going, and keep trying to do my best for the club. What I have seen over the piece is that we have gone toe-to-toe with every team in this division.

“It’s the odd half we have been turned over, but the rest of the time we are in every game. I have clearly got that faith in myself and my team.”

Mackay says he takes full responsibility for the Staggies’ position, insisting he can ask nothing more of his players.

He added: “It’s obviously at my door, that’s not in question. I’m the manager.

“I have a group who are scratching their heads because of the way they played again.

“They are a good group of players, trying to play in a fashion that’s creating chances and taking bums off seats.

“I’m really proud of the players trying to do what I’m asking for them to do, with the power and pace they are playing at and the way they are training every day.

“Looking at the last four games, we had a 2-2 draw against a good Hearts team. We have then played four teams who you would suggest are around that area of the division with the greatest of respect.

“In all four games we have been dominant, not just in the possession of the ball because I know that doesn’t matter at the end of the day. It’s goals that matter, but we are actually creating chances.

“Anyone who has seen those four games has been asking how we have been beaten.”

