Malky Mackay takes full responsibility for Ross County’s position – but remains adamant he is the man to turn it around

Ross County manager Malky Mackay maintains the belief he is the man to turn the Staggies’ fortunes around.

County’s 3-2 defeat at home to Livingston leaves the Staggies four points adrift at the foot of the Premiership, without a win from their opening 10 matches.

The Staggies make the trip to Dundee in a vital encounter at Dens Park on Wednesday, with the second-bottom Dark Blues sitting four points ahead of the Dingwall outfit.

Mackay was appointed manager by Victoria Park chairman Roy MacGregor in the summer, before overseeing an overhaul of the squad which saw 12 new players arrive.

Despite the lack of results, Mackay remains convinced the style of play he is trying to implement will bear fruit.

Mackay said: “I believe in the group of players, I believe in the chief executive and I believe in the chairman.

“I suppose all I’m trying to do is show on the pitch what myself and my staff are bringing to the club.

“After that, it goes outwith anything I can be involved in. That’s something you’ve got to ask someone else.

“I am really proud to be the Ross County manager. It’s a great group of people and a great club, in a great part of the world.

“I will keep going, and keep trying to do my best for the club. What I have seen over the piece is that we have gone toe-to-toe with every team in this division.

“It’s the odd half we have been turned over, but the rest of the time we are in every game. I have clearly got that faith in myself and my team.”

Mackay says he takes full responsibility for the Staggies’ position, insisting he can ask nothing more of his players.

He added: “It’s obviously at my door, that’s not in question. I’m the manager.

“I have a group who are scratching their heads because of the way they played again.

“They are a good group of players, trying to play in a fashion that’s creating chances and taking bums off seats.

“I’m really proud of the players trying to do what I’m asking for them to do, with the power and pace they are playing at and the way they are training every day.

“Looking at the last four games, we had a 2-2 draw against a good Hearts team. We have then played four teams who you would suggest are around that area of the division with the greatest of respect.

“In all four games we have been dominant, not just in the possession of the ball because I know that doesn’t matter at the end of the day. It’s goals that matter, but we are actually creating chances.

“Anyone who has seen those four games has been asking how we have been beaten.”