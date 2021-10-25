Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ross County fan view: Indivdual errors and feeble defending continue to prove costly

By Peter Mackay
October 25, 2021, 11:45 am
Bruce Anderson challenges Harry Paton.
“We competed really well, we could have scored four or five” was the evaluation from Ross County boss Malky Mackay post match.

Of course, Mackay is correct to an extent, County could have netted on more than two occasions. However, the major issues are defensive calamities, not a lack of goals.

The tie which resulted in last minute defeat was the perfect encapsulation of Ross County’s season so far.

Mackay’s men had 64% possession and over double the number of shots Livingston had.

Joseph Hungbo and Regan Charles-Cook terrorised the Livingston defense, and were the most threatening players on the park.

The home team completely dominated, but once again individual errors and feeble defending cost the Staggies. The visitors Livingston had just three shots on target all game, and a shoddy inability to defend the box allowed them to score with all three.

On average, Ross County are conceding 2.2 goals per game. Malky Mackay has the highest concession rate of any Ross County manager in the Premiership. A worrying statistic, but one that could explain why the search for a victory is still ongoing.

Malky Mackay during Ross County’s 3-2 defeat to Livingston.

Malky is adamant that he’s the man to turn it round, but pressure is inevitably mounting on the County boss.

Without a win in ten games, he has overseen County’s worst ever start to a top flight campaign. With some fans suggesting he should already be out the door, many believe he should be given the Dundee game, which would allow him to have faced all the teams in the division.

Malky Mackay has been touted as a long term project, so the chances are that he will be given plenty more time to turn the tides with the County support.

But things must change fast. Just ten games in Ross County sit at the foot of the table, four points adrift from Dundee, who face Staggies on Wednesday.

The game is huge for County, with a risk of falling seven points adrift from the pack. A win would do the world of good for County, and could perhaps give Malky Mackay a platform to turn his fortunes around.

 

