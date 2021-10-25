Ross Callachan calls for bottom-placed Ross County to show calm

Ross County midfielder Ross Callachan is pleading for patience in the Staggies’ efforts to haul themselves off the foot of the Premiership.

County’s 3-2 loss to Livingston on Saturday leaves them four points adrift of second-bottom Dundee ahead of Wednesday’s crucial match at Dens Park.

Malky Mackay’s men have failed to record a victory in their opening 10 league games, with the Dingwall side making the trip to Tayside on the back of four straight losses.

Callachan is frustrated the Staggies’ efforts are not being met with results, however he remains convinced the Dingwall men will turn their campaign around.

He said: “There’s no secret formula. We just need to keep going to our work every day and work hard and try to do things right and eventually it will turn. It’s all we can do.

“At the moment I don’t think we are far away. We should have been at least three goals ahead in the first half so we are not a million miles away.

“We just need to keep going even though it’s hard to take just now because we are not doing a lot wrong.

“Everyone needs to stay patient. That’s us 10 games in and we have a bit of time on our side so we need to keep working hard in the belief it will turn.”

Livi struck in the 95th minute through Tom Parkes to take all three points, after Callachan’s penalty had restored parity earlier in the second half.

County had initially taken the lead through Harry Clarke’s stunner, with Jordan White missing a spot-kick before strikes from Bruce Anderson and Odin Bailey put the Lions ahead before the break.

Former Hamilton Accies player Callachan feels the Staggies are proving too easy to score against despite their dominance of matches.

He added: “We had no luck at all. Nothing is going right for us at the moment yet I feel we are playing really well and that’s what makes it hard to take.

“We dominated possession for most of the game, something like 65%, apart from maybe the 15 minutes before half-time. We had chances but didn’t take them and we also gave away poor goals.

“It hurts because we are creating chances and playing well. The problem is we are giving away easy goals. Teams don’t have to work hard against us to score and that needs to change, at the other end as well where we need to start taking our chances.”

Callachan is relishing the quick opportunity to put things right against Dundee in midweek, adding: “I think once we get our first win we’ll go on a run and this was a great chance to do that.

“Training is brilliant and we work on a game plan every week and take joy from that. But we are giving away easy goals and that’s killing us at the moment.

“It’s good that we’ve got Dundee so quickly after this, not to forget about this game and the need to address certain things, but it’s a chance to put things right at Dens Park.”