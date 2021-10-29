Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ross County

Ross County winger Joseph Hungbo reveals his wonder strike against Dundee had not been rehearsed

By Andy Skinner
October 29, 2021, 6:00 am
Joseph Hungbo.
Joseph Hungbo revealed he had not practised taking free-kicks ahead of his stunning effort in Ross County’s 5-0 win over Dundee.

Hungbo netted County’s third in the resounding victory over the Dark Blues, with an early goal of the season contender from 30 yards out.

It was the on-loan Watford player’s first senior goal on a memorable night for Malky Mackay’s men.

Despite his sublime conversion of the set-piece, Hungbo insists it had not been rehearsed prior to the trip to Dens Park.

Hungbo said: “It’s my first professional goal – I didn’t really think it would be like that.

“To be honest, I actually haven’t practised free-kicks – so I have no idea where that came from.

“The manager had a change in personnel in terms of the takers.

“He just asked if I wanted it. I took that by the scruff of the neck, and tried to do something.

“It just so happened to be what I did. Sometimes it’s just your day. And that was our day. The team was immense.”

Hungbo was finally rewarded in his pursuit of his maiden senior goal, having recently hit the woodwork in three successive matches.

The 21-year-old is determined to add more strikes to his tally during his temporary stint in Dingwall.

Joseph Hungbo converts a stunning free-kick for Ross County.

He added: “Hopefully it’s the first of many.

“I’ve gone close in recent games, it’s been frustrating.

“I’ve got Don Cowie, whenever he can, analysing performances.

“He’s telling me to be in certain places and I’m listening, taking on information.

“I need to keep going. I’m relentless working, I never stop.

“I always want to find the next thing – I won’t rest on my laurels.

“I want to know what I can do next.

“Yes, I scored, but the most important thing is now Saturday and what’s up next.”

Staggies look to build momentum following first triumph

County remain bottom despite the victory, however, they now trail Dundee by just a solitary point.

The Staggies had failed to win any of their opening 10 league fixtures and will aim to kick on from their maiden triumph when they host Hibernian on Saturday.

Hungbo feels the Staggies have deserved more from their recent fixtures, but feels their emphatic win in Tayside will provide them with a major boost.

Malky Mackay says 5-0 triumph over Dundee is fitting reward for Ross County’s recent efforts

The 21-year-old added: “It’s been a long time coming. Our recent results haven’t reflected how we’ve played.

“We came out with the same mentality of the past couple of weeks.

“The difference was we nullified their threats and we were ruthless.

“Credit to the boys, they worked immensely throughout the game.

“We are so happy to get our first three points of the season. Hopefully we can take that on to the next game.

“It’s important for belief to get a win now.

“The results have been what they’ve been, but we know we’ve been playing well.

“The manager had belief and faith in us.

“We put things right and we’re glad to make the manager happy and the fans happy.

“I’m happy we gave them a performance.”

