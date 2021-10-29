Ross County primed and ready for Hibs after midweek stunner at Dundee

Ross County manager Malky Mackay insists Hibs will face a Staggies team on the up on Saturday compared to the one which was still finding its feet in August.

The Hibees head to Dingwall on the back of successive defeats against Rangers, Dundee United, Aberdeen and Celtic.

County, who are still bottom of the Premiership, are lifted by their sensational 5-0 midweek rout at Dundee, which was their biggest victory in the top-flight.

Mackay led a summer overhaul and on matchday two at Easter Road, Hibs were clinical in a 3-0 win, with all the goals coming in a 12-minute first half burst.

Although the Staggies are still in 12th spot, they are now only one point behind Dundee and have been playing much better than their results indicate.

Last Saturday’s cruel 3-2 home loss to Livingston left them four points adrift of the Dark Blues ahead of Wednesday’s match.

County have grown since Hibs loss

Mackay knows Jack Ross’s side will present a formidable test ahead of County’s trip to Ibrox next Sunday, but after a sparkling show at both ends against Dundee, his players are ready for this one.

He said: “The Hibs game was the one I was disappointed in us as a group. They were disappointed in themselves. There is a reasonably different group here now. We have changed in terms of personnel since then.

“They have grown together and got to know one another and me better. We had to do way better than we did in that first half. We were better in the second half.

“Even allowing for the freak goal by Martin Boyle, we let ourselves down on the day. We didn’t show what we have seen since then. We have to go out and take on from where we have been in the last few weeks.

“We’ll be playing against a really good team, who are very capable. We have to go toe-to-toe with them and make sure we take our game to them.”

Staggies dealt ideally with Dundee

For Mackay, there were many pleasing aspects of their five-star Dens Park romp.

Goals from Harry Clark, Ross Callachan, Joseph Hungbo and a brace for Regan Charles-Cook blew Dundee away.

Keeping a clean sheet for the first time since closing out St Johnstone in a goalless draw on the opening day of the season on July 31, was just as vital as the goals at the other end.

He added: “I was delighted for the back four. Dundee played with a striker (Leigh Griffiths) who has scored hundreds of goals at the top level. They had Jason Cummings, Paul McMullan, Luke McCowan and Paul McGowan.

“They had various shapes going on and brought on Cillian Sherian, a centre forward who is 6ft 4in. Dundee wanted to play in a different way in the second half.

“Our defence coped admirably against all these different areas. Sometimes they tucked their wingers in, sometimes they doubled up to throw everything at us.

“Our defence stayed calm and I am really happy we have a group who are learning how not to concede.”

Win was long overdue for County

Individual errors have cost County key points this season, but their attacking ability had been positive aspects of their play.

For it to click so perfectly at Dundee was satisfying for Mackay.

He said: “On the night, I was really proud of the players.

“It had been coming, in terms of a performance and a win. In any one of the last four games, we’d gone toe-to-toe with the opposition. You could argue we could have won any of the last four matches.

“I am delighted for the players and for the staff, who are putting in 12-hour days right now to do everything possible to help these players.”