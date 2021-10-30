Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ross County match against Hibernian postponed following Covid outbreak among visitors

By Andy Skinner
October 30, 2021, 12:50 pm
Ross County's Victoria Park
Ross County's Victoria Park

Ross County’s Premiership match against Hibernian has been postponed due to a Covid outbreak within the Edinburgh outfit.

Two Hibs players tested positive in the morning of the game, and have been in close contact with a number of other players in the squad which travelled to Dingwall.

The Staggies were informed of the situation by the SPFL, before confirming the news in a statement at lunchtime.

The statement went on to say: “Ross County are extremely disappointed with this situation and apologise to all home and away supporters and staff travelling to this fixture as a result of this decision which is entirely due to circumstances beyond our control.

“There will be a further update when available.”

In a statement, Hibs said: “We have taken all appropriate precautions including transporting the squad on two coaches, however in line with SPFL regulations and guidance, we have no other alternative other than to postpone the fixture due to the number of players affected making us unable to field a team.”

In the Highland League, Buckie Thistle’s match against Wick Academy and the match between Keith and Formartine United have both been postponed due to waterlogged pitches.

