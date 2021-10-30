Ross County match against Hibernian postponed following Covid outbreak among visitors

Ross County’s Premiership match against Hibernian has been postponed due to a Covid outbreak within the Edinburgh outfit.

Two Hibs players tested positive in the morning of the game, and have been in close contact with a number of other players in the squad which travelled to Dingwall.

The Staggies were informed of the situation by the SPFL, before confirming the news in a statement at lunchtime.

The statement went on to say: “Ross County are extremely disappointed with this situation and apologise to all home and away supporters and staff travelling to this fixture as a result of this decision which is entirely due to circumstances beyond our control.

“There will be a further update when available.”

In a statement, Hibs said: “We have taken all appropriate precautions including transporting the squad on two coaches, however in line with SPFL regulations and guidance, we have no other alternative other than to postpone the fixture due to the number of players affected making us unable to field a team.”

In the Highland League, Buckie Thistle’s match against Wick Academy and the match between Keith and Formartine United have both been postponed due to waterlogged pitches.