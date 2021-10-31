Ross County’s Premiership match with Hibernian rescheduled for Wednesday

Ross County’s Scottish Premiership match against Hibernian, which was postponed on Saturday, has been rescheduled for Wednesday.

The Staggies were due to welcome Hibs to Victoria Park at the weekend but the game was postponed on Saturday morning due to two positive Covid tests in the Hibs game.

With several players also identified as close contacts the SPFL postponed the match.

However, the league has announced the match will be played on Wednesday in Dingwall with the game kicking off at 7.45pm.

Hibs have expressed their dismay with the decision.

A statement from the Easter Road club read: “After long discussions with the SPFL and further positive Covid-19 tests the SPFL have re-arranged the fixture to take place this Wednesday 3 November, 2021 with a 7.45pm kick-off.

“We realise this is not ideal at all for our supporters, and for the team due to the positive tests, we have voiced our concerns and made our thoughts clear to the SPFL, but unfortunately this was to no avail.”