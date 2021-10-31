Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ross County’s Premiership match with Hibernian rescheduled for Wednesday

By Paul Third
October 31, 2021, 6:08 pm Updated: October 31, 2021, 6:10 pm
Ross County's Victoria Park Stadium in Dingwall.
Ross County's Victoria Park Stadium in Dingwall.

Ross County’s Scottish Premiership match against Hibernian, which was postponed on Saturday, has been rescheduled for Wednesday.

The Staggies were due to welcome Hibs to Victoria Park at the weekend but the game was postponed on Saturday morning due to two positive Covid tests in the Hibs game.

With several players also identified as close contacts the SPFL postponed the match.

However, the league has announced the match will be played on Wednesday in Dingwall with the game kicking off at 7.45pm.

Hibs have expressed their dismay with the decision.

A statement from the Easter Road club read: “After long discussions with the SPFL and further positive Covid-19 tests the SPFL have re-arranged the fixture to take place this Wednesday 3 November, 2021 with a 7.45pm kick-off.

“We realise this is not ideal at all for our supporters, and for the team due to the positive tests, we have voiced our concerns and made our thoughts clear to the SPFL, but unfortunately this was to no avail.”

 

