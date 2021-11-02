Wingers are flying for Ross County boss Malky Mackay as Hibs come calling

Ross County boss Malky Mackay praised his star wingers for inspiring the team to their first Premiership win of the season.

County are getting set for Wednesday’s rescheduled home fixture against Hibernian after Saturday’s postponement due to Covid in the visitors’ camp.

The Staggies are looking to build upon their five-star 5-0 rout of Dundee last midweek, which moved them to within one point of the Dark Blues for a few days at least.

It was their first win in 11 games and gave the Dingwall team a much-needed lift, although Dundee’s 1-0 victory against St Mirren at the weekend reopened the four-point gap at the foot of the table.

A double from Regan Charles-Cook and goals from Harry Clarke, Ross Callachan and a much-heralded free-kick stunner from Joseph Hungo delivered that eye-opening rout on Tayside last week.

Wingers attacking teams at will

Mackay praised his wide duo Charles-Cook, 24, and on-loan Watford ace Hungbo, 21, for causing Dundee no end of trouble all night.

He said: “I was happy with the confidence we have in our two wingers and the way they are attacking teams.

“Cookie (Regan Charles-Cook) of now compared the guy of last season, there is a big difference. I have talked to him about where he can make his runs to put himself into positions to score as well as create.

“He was talking to me about (Mohamed) Salah last week and how he has many facets to his game, but he scores goals as well. He comes from that area and scores goals.

“That challenge for Regan was met, because he scored twice and he didn’t want to come off because he wanted to score a third.”

The manager also likes the way Hungbo is quickly learning the game and eradicating errors on a weekly basis.

He added: “I am impressed with young Joseph at the moment in terms of the maturity he his showing week in, week out.

“He has very little first-team football, but he has raw talent. Joseph is learning by the minute and is not making the same mistakes twice, which is the sign of a good player.

“He is now not an impact player and is someone who has shown he can do it from the start.

“If a goal tops his free-kick this season, it will be incredible. Not anyone can do what he did.”

Goalkeeper boosted by clean sheet

Mackay also hailed on-loan Charlton Athletic keeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer for taking his top training form into the high-pressure arena of the Scottish Premiership.

The Australian, who felt his display in the demolition of Dundee was a real step forward for him, pulled off important stops in key moments.

Mackay was thrilled to see the 22-year-old keeper rise to the challenge in the Dens Park showdown.

He said: “It was an important save from Ash at 0-0. It would have been a crime again had Dundee taken the lead. Ash was diving towards it when it took a deflection (off Paul McMullan) and Ash’s save with his legs was fantastic.

“Sometimes there can be little momentum shifts. I’m not saying it would have made too much difference, but if they go 1-0 up then it could possibly change momentum, or even affect confidence. I am delighted, because he’s shown that weekly in training.

“He has a good personality for wanting to be a goalkeeper and, for such a young lad, he’s growing every week.

“He will make mistakes, but he’s learning and it’s good to have him and Ross Laidlaw competing for the jersey.”