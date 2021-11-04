Connor Randall says Ross County take fearless approach in Premiership quest

Defender Connor Randall reckons Ross County have no reason to fear any side in the Premiership – despite being four points adrift at the bottom.

The Staggies saw last night’s home clash with Hibs postponed for a second time within five days due to a widespread Covid outbreak at the Edinburgh club.

It means Sunday’s trip to champions Rangers is their next opportunity to build upon their first win of the season.

No reason to fear anyone – Randall

Full-back Randall, who made a return to the team in last midweek’s 5-0 rout against Dundee at Dens, says the squad have sky high confidence no matter who they face on the back of last week’s stirring first win of the season.

He said: “We have matched teams all season, bar the results. We have competed with most teams in the league and probably deserved more points. We always fancy ourselves against any team to go out and get a result.

“You can see, week by week, we have been improving. The manager and staff’s ideas have been implemented more into games. It takes time when a new squad comes together.

“We have had good performances and good elements of most games. If we can put that together and put in strong performances, it can turn into a good season.”

Victory on Tayside was needed

Randall, who had been sidelined with an ankle injury since late August, played on the left side of defence at Dundee, underlining his versatility, with Harry Clarke excelling on the right, including with his wonderful opening goal.

The 26-year-old explained the stunning success on Tayside was no shock to the players who had been on the cusp on a big result in the weeks leading up to it.

He added: “It was something that was coming. Our performances had warranted better results. We felt that when it all clicks, we were capable of doing that against teams. It was a confidence booster and it was good after the game.

“Everyone at the club was happy with the result. We needed it, but that was over with as soon as we got the win and the main focus is on the next game.”

Return after ankle injury at Aberdeen

It was Randall’s first game since the 1-1 draw at Aberdeen in late August and he was thrilled to have played his part in the victory.

He said: “It was great to be back out there playing again and the result to go with it was the most important thing. It was a bonus to be playing in a win like that.

“A few injuries have set me back at the club, but I was feeling good at the start of the season. I rolled my ankle and there is nothing you can do about that.

“I have been working hard to get myself fit and up to pace and thankfully I got my opportunity to get back in the team last week against Dundee. We got the win and hopefully we can now push on.”

Leadership hailed by boss Mackay

County travel to Ibrox on Sunday four points behind Dundee, who recovered from their battering by the Staggies by winning 1-0 at St Mirren at the weekend.

Manager Malky Mackay, meanwhile, praised Randall for slotting in seamlessly on his return and explained his influence carries on beyond the pitch.

He said of the former Liverpool player: “I was gutted when Connor was out because he’d been playing well.

“Up at Aberdeen, he played well and took a really bad one on an ankle. He has been out for a while since then.

“Connor has been unfortunate with injuries at his time at Ross County and I felt from the start of the season into the run of games where he played, he was showing he is an experienced, tough full-back who is not easy to take on.

“I felt, given the way Dundee play, Connor could play as comfortably at left-back as he could on the right. His experience told last Wednesday.

“Any time they threw balls on top of him, he headed it. He made the correct decisions most of the time. That’s what experience sometimes gives you.

“He is also a quiet leader in the dressing room. He has a voice when we do our debriefs, whether he is playing, not playing or injured, and speaks out and gives an opinion, which is good.

“There was leadership quality from him against Dundee, which is good given the young players we have here at the moment. He has come from an incredibly high stable and he has experience at other clubs.”